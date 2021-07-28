July 28, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

U.S. moves to better protect infrastructure from cyber threats
Image via AP.

Associated PressJuly 28, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

Boeing is back, with another launch of its astronaut capsule

Tech

Blake Dowling: The cyber war just got interesting

Tech

Microsoft Exchange email hack was caused by China, U.S. says

Colonial Pipeline storage tanks
The actions are outlined in an order being signed by President Joe Biden

The Biden administration is eyeing ways to harden cybersecurity defenses for critical infrastructure, announcing Wednesday the development of performance goals and a voluntary public-private partnership to protect core sectors.

The actions, outlined in an order being signed by President Joe Biden, are an acknowledgment of the cybersecurity vulnerabilities of critical industries — a reality made clear by the May hack of the nation’s largest pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast.

But they’re also meant to address the “patchwork of sector-specific statutes” that have been adopted piecemeal over time and that leave the government without a uniform or adequate cybersecurity threshold, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters before a formal announcement.

The partnership was launched as a pilot program in April with electricity utilities, and additional alliances with other sectors will be formed this year. It comes as federal officials have been promoting greater cybersecurity resiliency among private companies, including announcing new requirements and protections for pipeline operators last week.

The partnership is voluntary, though the administration has not ruled out the possibility of mandatory requirements in the future, the official said. But short of legislation, the official said, “there isn’t a comprehensive way to require deployment of security technologies and practices that address, really, the threat environment that we face.”

In addition, Wednesday’s order will direct the departments of Homeland Security and Commerce to develop cybersecurity performance goals for critical infrastructure.

The order arises after the May attack on Colonial Pipeline, which says it delivers roughly 45% of fuel consumed on the East Coast, underscored again the vulnerabilities of critical infrastructure to damaging cyberattacks that threaten to impede operations. It presents a new challenge for an administration still dealing with its response to major hacks from months ago, including a massive breach of government agencies and corporations for which the U.S. sanctioned Russia

___

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Post Views: 100

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTina Polsky, Kelly Skidmore bemoan GOP 'power grabs,' worry condo reform next Session will fall short

nextMike Waltz bill would shut down Hunter Biden art career

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Return of the veil: Which Florida jurisdictions are imposing mask mandates?
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more