Mike Waltz bill would shut down Hunter Biden art career

The art world has found a seemingly unlikely superstar of late in presidential son Hunter Biden, whose work commands up to $500,000 a piece.

But a new bill from a Republican Congressman could destroy the market for Biden’s work going forward.

The PAINTER Act, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida’s 6th Congressional District, stands for Preventing Anonymous Income by Necessitating Transparency of Executive Relatives. It would require the President and Vice President to provide financial disclosure information for non-dependent relatives, such as the fortysomething Biden scion.

Waltz is not known for his art criticism. Yet he questions why there would be a market for Biden’s work short of a seemingly exploitable familial connection to the White House. Buyers would be able to meet with Biden the younger, presenting a potential conflict.

“Under this administration, we have witnessed shameless attempts to profit off Joe Biden’s presidency that jeopardize the integrity of the White House,” said Rep. Waltz.

“Despite the Biden Administration’s silence on this issue, American citizens have a right to know who is attempting to purchase access to the White House through an ‘artist,’ Hunter Biden, with no established credentials to warrant such enormous profits. The PAINTER Act will put transparency first in the White House and shed light on the actions of the adult children of the President or Vice President that can be used to influence their parent’s position of power.”

Waltz, a frequent guest on Fox News, pushed the bill to them for a first look, and included hot quotes for that audience.

“And that’s really what this is all about, is just getting some transparency and shining a light on this,” Waltz told Fox. “We should know who is backchanneling, backdooring and buying influence — which Hunter Biden has a long history of selling — to the President of the United States.”

Accusations of profiteering are nothing new for presidential families. Former President Donald Trump’s children faced scrutiny throughout his one term in office, and previous first families have had their own scandals in decades past.