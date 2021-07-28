Ron DeSantis PAC fundraises off Anthony Fauci hate, again

The Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee continues to capitalize on conservative hatred of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, a frequent target of Gov. DeSantis, was blasted yet again in the punnily-titled “Gain of Fauci” email, a play on the Gain of Function research conducted at the Wuhan lab from where the virus stemmed.

The timing is notable, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention pushing for masks even for the vaccinated, as the delta variant crushes Florida.

The email contends that it has been “known for some time that the most likely explanation for the start of the pandemic is that the COVID-19 virus escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China.”

“We’ve suspected for some time that Fauci and his bureaucratic brethren may have been involved in funding the Wuhan lab’s work to experiment on viruses in ways that made them more deadly to human beings,” the communication continues, before lauding Sen. Rand Paul for irking Fauci.

“Fauci got agitated because he doesn’t want us to know his role in funding reckless, ethically dubious research that may have precipitated a global pandemic,” the email contends. “Fauci needs to be fired, and an investigation into his role in funding the Wuhan lab must be launched immediately.”

Also needed: small-dollar donations. Even $5 will help “continue my fight,” the letter promises.

“The corporate media is Fauci’s Praetorian Guard, and they are attacking me because I’ve been willing to hold Fauci accountable,” the email contends, somewhat forcing a metaphor to make its point.

But the anti-Fauci push is anything but subtle.

DeSantis’ campaign is already marketing anti-Fauci material, including “Don’t Fauci My Florida” beer koozies and T-shirts released as the delta variant of COVID-19 threatens the limits of Florida hospitals. The Governor has made sport of Fauci in interviews for months now, including comparing him to Marie Antoinette after Fauci appeared on a digital cover of InStyle magazine.

“Obviously, he does so many interviews that it was pretty clear to me that after a short time that this was about himself and his own image,” DeSantis snarked on Fox News. “For me, you look at that magazine cover where he’s lounging by the pool with the sunglasses on, you know, right in the midst of a pandemic. It was almost like a let them eat cake moment for all the people who were chafing under his lockdowns, and yet he seemed to be having the time of his life.”