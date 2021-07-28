July 28, 2021
Fiona McFarland welcomes second child
Matt Melton, Robbie Melton and Fiona McFarland. Image via Facebook

Jacob Ogles

221764030_570173991019870_9001180343831482072_n
That's two boys for the HD 72 Representative.

Rep. Fiona McFarland is now the mother of two. Robert Michael Melton was born Monday, July 27, at 7:15 a.m. at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

McFarland and husband Matt Melton announced the birth of their second child on Facebook.

“We are safely home from the hospital blessed with this healthy and beautiful baby boy,” McFarland wrote. “Thank you to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for taking wonderful care of me and my family.”

It’s a second child for the couple. Graham Melton was born in March 2020.

McFarland announced in March she was pregnant, and a month later, House colleagues threw a baby shower for her in Tallahassee.

McFarland won election last November in an open swing seat, representing state House District 72. She defeated Democrat Drake Buckman.

She’s also the daughter of K.T. McFarland, former Deputy National Security Adviser under former President Donald Trump. The older McFarland helped care for her daughter’s first child after his birth and is in town to also help with her newest grandchild. She revealed as much in a Facebook post earlier this week before a scheduled appointment at the hospital.

“Matt and I had a lovely dinner date at Veronica’s last night (where some awesome friends picked up our bill!),” she wrote. “Grandparents are on full duty with the big bro, and we’re ready to meet this kid. We’re very lucky and loved!”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

