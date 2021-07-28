Gov. DeSantis names new member of Supreme Court Judicial Nomination Commission

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Timothy Cerio to the Supreme Court Judicial Nomination Commission, the Governor’s Office announced Wednesday.

Cerio serves currently serves as general counsel to Citizens Property Insurance Corporation. Before that, he served as general counsel to former Gov. Rick Scott.

A graduate of the University of Florida, Cerio served previously as a member of the 1st District Court of Appeals Judicial Nominating Commission.

The Florida Bar appointed Cerio. He will serve until July 1, 2024.

As a member of the Judicial Nominating Commission, Cerio will select nominees to fill judicial Florida Supreme Court vacancies.

In all, there are twenty-seven separate Judicial Nomination Commissions: “one for the Florida Supreme Court, five for each of the district courts of appeal, 20 for each circuit court and the county courts contained in that circuit, and one Statewide Commission for Judges of Compensation Claims,” according to a state website.

A full list of members of the Supreme Court Judicial Nomination Commission can be found online.

More information on the judicial nominating process is also available online.