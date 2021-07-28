Last Call for 7.28.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The Florida Sheriff’s Association (FSA) announced a new leadership team for 2021-2022.

Leading the group as president will be Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum. McCallum has spent 30 years working in the Levy County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the 8th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office.

“As president of the Florida Sheriffs Association, I look forward to working with our incredible leadership throughout the great state of Florida and our strong nation,” McCallum said in a written news release.

As president of the FSA, McCallum will preside over the association and work with the staff and board of directors to guide the efforts and direction of FSA and its 67 sheriffs. In his role as sheriff of Levy County, McCallum said his focus is on quality of life for residents.

“Proactively addressing public safety concerns while maintaining a wonderful quality of life for our residents has been my priority,” McCallum said.

Other FSA board appointments are Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis as vice president, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper as secretary, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell as treasurer.

Current FSA President Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Shultz will serve as the most recent past president.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma will serve as chair of the board, and Marion County Sheriff Bill Woods will be vice-chair.

The nonprofit was founded in 1893, but this year FSA members are celebrating 200 years of the Office of Sheriff in Florida.

“As we celebrate 200 years of the Office of Sheriff serving Florida, we understand that each of our communities is unique, and we take great pride in working together as a team, so our residents and visitors are safe and happy,” McCallum said.

Quote of the Day



“While some may want to stick their head in the sand and pretend that this pandemic is over or even worse, that this is just a seasonal virus that will go away, we are very much still in the middle of a major public health crisis in our state, in our nation, and in the global community.” — Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, criticizing Ron DeSantis’ COVID-19 response.

