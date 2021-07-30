Nikki Fried: COVID-19 case numbers increase overnight, approach annual high

COVID-19 cases neared a yearly high on Thursday for the second consecutive day in Florida.

Speaking Friday at the Capitol, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Florida reported more than 17,589 new cases and 56 deaths overnight.

The total, derived from numbers reported by the Florida Department of Health to the Centers for Disease Control, marks an increase of more than 1,500 cases within 24 hours, Fried said.

“This is the troubling direction that we’re heading in,” she told reporters.

The COVID-19 briefing — Fried’s third consecutive of the week — came hours after DeSantis held a morning rally against mask mandates in schools.

While Fried encouraged Floridians to mask up and “follow the science,” DeSantis blasted the CDC and preached of parental discretion.

With the words “Free to Choose” emblazoned across a podium, DeSantis in Cape Coral announced plans to issue an executive order forbidding school districts from mandating masks.

“It has harmed students,” DeSantis said to a cheering crowd. “Shouldn’t this be something parents decide?

Fried, however, blasted the move, noting that children appear more susceptible to the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 6,999 kids below the age of 12 tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Fried accused DeSantis of “pandering” to a portion of the electorate.

“This Governor should be doing everything possible to stop the spread of the virus and that means showing leadership on these issues, not continuously bringing anti-vax and anti-mask experts around him,” Fried said.

As the statewide elected Democrat and a gubernatorial contender, Fried is among the leading critics of DeSantis’ pandemic response.

In the absence of daily COVID-19 updates in Florida, Fried this week began hosting daily pandemic-oriented briefings.

DeSantis suspended the daily COVID-19 updates in early June.

“The only reason I can even fathom of why we’re not doing them is because they don’t want to recognize our current trajectory of our spike and where the numbers are going,” Fried said Thursday.

Fried’s full press conference is available online.