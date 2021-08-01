Nikki Fried plans Sunday virus briefing

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried plans to brief media on COVID-19 at the Florida Capitol Sunday afternoon.
The remarks will be issued a day after Florida saw its largest amount of coronavirus cases on any single day. The 21,683 new case count was up more than 4,000 from the previous day.
The surge blew past previous marks during other pandemic highs, with one in every five new cases of COVID-19 now in the virus-ridden Sunshine State. Broward and Miami-Dade counties are dealing with the worst hospital crunch in the country from the virus right now, and resources are strained elsewhere in the state also.
Fried’s planned press availability is at 2 p.m. at the Florida Capitol, generally a dormant space on Sunday afternoons in summer, but an exception on this day.
Fried, a candidate for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2022, last addressed reporters on the subject Friday at the Capitol in what was her third briefing of the week. The Commissioner found time to hit familiar themes; she again maligned Gov. Ron DeSantis for perceived shortcomings in his coronavirus messaging, accusing him of “pandering” to his base.
“This Governor should be doing everything possible to stop the spread of the virus and that means showing leadership on these issues, not continuously bringing anti-vax and anti-mask experts around him,” Fried said, referring to a roundtable the Governor held Monday in the Cabinet room, but without noticing the event for media to cover it in real time. Footage was released hours later.
At these events, the Commissioner has attempted to spotlight DeSantis not holding briefings on the virus, and deciding to stop releasing data daily directly to the people of Florida.
“The only reason I can even fathom of why we’re not doing them is because they don’t want to recognize our current trajectory of our spike and where the numbers are going,” Fried said Thursday.
Meanwhile, Fried’s political arm is messaging, with her political committee buying a highly publicized public service announcement on Fox News pushing vaccines Friday.
“You won’t hear this on Fox News from Gov. DeSantis, but you need to,” Fried said in the video. “Sean Hannity and Steve Doocy and your family doctor all agree — vaccines will save your life, your job and the economy.”
“Even Donald Trump recommends getting vaccinated,” Fried added, before likening the effort to get people vaccinated to World War II.
“Think about it. The greatest generation had to beat the Nazis to preserve our way of life,” Fried said. “You’re only asked to get a shot! So be a patriot, turn off the TV, and go get vaccinated.”
While Fried wanted people to turn off the TV Friday, odds are good she hopes they turn it back on in time to catch her remarks Sunday afternoon.
Cooking the Books
August 1, 2021 at 9:35 am
Working overtime but can’t complete her 2020 financial disclosure.
Jmjusa
August 1, 2021 at 9:36 am
All things demon-rat good..
All things freedom loving…??
Typical FP hack job…
Ron Ogden
August 1, 2021 at 9:49 am
She is so without clue–or maybe she just high from smoking her garden–that she has no conception of damn sick and tired Floridians are of this whole g–d— thing, and all it will take is one clip of her smirking puss as she tries to jam it down our throats again and her candidacy with jump immediately past “vegetative state” to “living will”.
Michael Hoffmann
August 1, 2021 at 9:56 am
Definitely better to go ostrich and wait until Uncle Ron gives the word that we’re in a world of excrement.
Tom
August 1, 2021 at 10:53 am
Memo: Fraud will finally give reason as to delaying her financial million update. But don’t ask her when she will share it. That’s not your business.
Rules for we and not for the fraud.
Tom
August 1, 2021 at 10:55 am
Memo: Update on her reason as to not providing financial reporting disclosure. But don’t ask for it just yet. Not your business.
Ron Ogden
August 1, 2021 at 9:59 am
Ed
August 1, 2021 at 10:29 am
Nikki has no concept of the “Chain of Command”. She isn’t the Governor and will never be the Governor of Florida. She is overstepping her authority but has been doing it ever since she became Social Media Influencer, I mean Agriculture Commissioner. Maybe she will have her old friend Rebekah Jones, the fake scientist, at her side today. Anyway she is irrelevant so know one will pay attention anyhow.
Do You Remember?
August 1, 2021 at 10:40 am
Don’t recall Adam Putnam criticizing Rick Scott day, after day, after day…