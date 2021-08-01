Nikki Fried plans Sunday virus briefing

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried plans to brief media on COVID-19 at the Florida Capitol Sunday afternoon.

The remarks will be issued a day after Florida saw its largest amount of coronavirus cases on any single day. The 21,683 new case count was up more than 4,000 from the previous day.

The surge blew past previous marks during other pandemic highs, with one in every five new cases of COVID-19 now in the virus-ridden Sunshine State. Broward and Miami-Dade counties are dealing with the worst hospital crunch in the country from the virus right now, and resources are strained elsewhere in the state also.

Fried’s planned press availability is at 2 p.m. at the Florida Capitol, generally a dormant space on Sunday afternoons in summer, but an exception on this day.

Fried, a candidate for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2022, last addressed reporters on the subject Friday at the Capitol in what was her third briefing of the week. The Commissioner found time to hit familiar themes; she again maligned Gov. Ron DeSantis for perceived shortcomings in his coronavirus messaging, accusing him of “pandering” to his base.

“This Governor should be doing everything possible to stop the spread of the virus and that means showing leadership on these issues, not continuously bringing anti-vax and anti-mask experts around him,” Fried said, referring to a roundtable the Governor held Monday in the Cabinet room, but without noticing the event for media to cover it in real time. Footage was released hours later.

At these events, the Commissioner has attempted to spotlight DeSantis not holding briefings on the virus, and deciding to stop releasing data daily directly to the people of Florida.

“The only reason I can even fathom of why we’re not doing them is because they don’t want to recognize our current trajectory of our spike and where the numbers are going,” Fried said Thursday.

Meanwhile, Fried’s political arm is messaging, with her political committee buying a highly publicized public service announcement on Fox News pushing vaccines Friday.

“You won’t hear this on Fox News from Gov. DeSantis, but you need to,” Fried said in the video. “Sean Hannity and Steve Doocy and your family doctor all agree — vaccines will save your life, your job and the economy.”

“Even Donald Trump recommends getting vaccinated,” Fried added, before likening the effort to get people vaccinated to World War II.

“Think about it. The greatest generation had to beat the Nazis to preserve our way of life,” Fried said. “You’re only asked to get a shot! So be a patriot, turn off the TV, and go get vaccinated.”

While Fried wanted people to turn off the TV Friday, odds are good she hopes they turn it back on in time to catch her remarks Sunday afternoon.