Personnel note: Liberty Partners promotes Tim Parson, brings on Adam Potts

Liberty Partners of Tallahassee announced a pair of high-profile personnel moves on Tuesday, the eve of its 15th year in business.

The personnel moves include Tim Parson’s elevation to vice president of the firm and the addition of Adam Potts as director of governmental affairs.

Parson’s promotion comes after more than five years at Liberty Partners, during which time he led the team through significant client growth in Northwest Florida and statewide.

Before joining Liberty Partners, Parson had more than a decade of experience as a legislative specialist, serving as chief legislative assistant to two state Senators and as legislative affairs director to a state agency, as well as experience with a reputable private lobbying firm in Tallahassee.

Liberty Partners President Jennifer Green said Parson will continue to be a key strategic adviser on policy development, public affairs and legislative advocacy while taking on a higher profile role in running the firm.

“Tim brought a wealth of knowledge of state agencies and the legislative process to the Liberty Partners team and quickly translated that into unparalleled client service,” Green said. “All of our clients trust Tim’s advice and counsel and know how professional and personable he is. He truly embodies the values of our firm and I am thrilled to be able to announce his promotion to vice president.”

Parson added, “I am so incredibly grateful for this opportunity to embark upon a new leadership role with such an impressive team of professionals. It is truly an honor to advocate each day for our growing list of clients. It goes without saying that I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish for our clients. I look forward to the exciting future of our firm.”

Potts comes to the firm from the Florida Public Service Commission, where he serves as the chief lobbyist for the utility regulatory body. The Florida State University graduate has a wealth of experience in government affairs, having held positions at the Florida Department of Education, the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

“We are very excited to be able to bring someone like Adam onto our team at such an important time in the history of our firm. He brings more than 15 years of experience in both the government sector and political arena. I am confident that his tremendous skills will bring incredible value to all of our clients,” Green said.

Potts added, “It’s an honor to join one of the most reputable governmental consulting firms in Florida. For many years I have witnessed first-hand the level of service that Liberty Partners provides their clients and am proud to have the opportunity to contribute to the firm’s continued success.”

Liberty Partners also highlighted its new Grants Division, launched last year, which aims to help clients with both federal and state grant writing and provide grant management services and economic development consulting.

The division is led by Katie Taff, who has more than a decade of experience working with local governmental entities. The division’s current focus is on American Rescue Plan Act funding as well as state grant opportunities for infrastructure, water and economic development. The firm’s grants and economic development clients include local governments, nonprofits and for-profit entities.

“We are thrilled to have Katie on the Liberty Partners team and heading up this new venture for our firm,” Green said. “Katie has a strong work ethic, a keen understanding of what our clients need and over the last year, has quickly become an invaluable member of the Liberty Partners team.”

“I’m truly impressed by the firm’s client-centric philosophy and unparalleled service”, said Taff. “That kind of mutual loyalty between the firm and clients is rare and incredibly refreshing. I look forward to leading the Grants Division and being part of the team’s future success and continued growth.”