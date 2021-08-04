Gov. DeSantis spox warns any potential Duval County school mask mandate would be unenforceable

Parents are pressuring the Duval County School Board to pass a mask mandate ahead of the start of school next week, but a spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis advises caution.

DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw advises that a country school board has no right to pass such.

“Even if a school board passes a ‘mask mandate,’ they will not be able to enforce it, because the choice will be up to parents whether their children wear masks or not,” Pushaw said Tuesday evening, noting that the matter is one of rulemaking at this point.

“Pursuant to Executive Order 21-175, the Florida Department of Health will enter rulemaking in collaboration with the Florida Department of Education to protect parents’ freedom to choose whether their children wear masks,” Pushaw said.

Pushaw noted that DeSantis makes “data-driven decisions.”

“That is the only way to lead during a pandemic,” Pushaw said. “The CDC has not been able to produce any data to support mandating cloth face coverings from any randomized controlled trials.”

Masking, she said, was a choice, and one that parents who “follow the science” may avoid.

“Some parents will choose to mask their children,” Pushaw said, while others will “follow the science and data that shows masking can have serious adverse effects, with limited data demonstrating any benefits in the school setting.”

Pushaw went on to say masking “can be detrimental” to learning in many ways.

“School districts are within their rights to recommend the wearing of masks on their campus. They just cannot require students to wear masks,” Pushaw said.

DeSantis has spoken forcefully against the idea that students should be “muzzled,” and the administration’s position is clearly that the EO is supreme over any prospective board action.

It remains to be seen what would happen. Comments from Jacksonville’s General Counsel advised that it would be a “lengthy discussion” to see if a challenge could work. Yet City Council member Brenda Priestly Jackson, a Democrat, said she would battle “anyone who tried to usurp” the board’s prerogative, as the Florida Times-Union‘s Emily Bloch reported.

For her part, Superintendent Diana Greene was cautious in comments to media Tuesday. The district has an “adults only” mask policy.

“Within the latitude we have, we will work to make our school environments as safe as possible to keep our students in school as long as possible,” Greene said.

Board members mulled potential impacts, but Greene couldn’t speculate what the potential impacts would be from cut state funding that “the Governor could withhold.”

“It really depends,” she said, on the “mechanism” the Governor decided to use. And it could include federal funding potentially, though that could be “challenging.”

Greene noted that while the district has fund balance, it would disappear within months on operating costs.

“What they would do, we don’t know. My guess is they wouldn’t like it,” advised General Counsel Jon Philips.

Board members probed whether the order established policy before rulemaking.

“My suspicion is these rules are going to come out pretty fast,” the lawyer cautioned, going on to explain procedural hurdles with the courts that would make pursuing a challenge difficult. He also predicted a lawsuit challenging a mandate from “aggrieved parents who simply don’t want their children wearing a mask.”