Jennifer Bradley, Travis Hutson latest state Senators to endorse Clay Yarborough

Momentum continues to build for Rep. Clay Yarborough in the 2022 race for SD 4, with two Northeast Florida Republicans endorsing Thursday.

Sens. Jennifer Bradley of Clay County and Travis Hutson of St. Johns County both endorsed the Arlington Republican, one of three sitting state legislators seeking to succeed Sen. Aaron Bean next year.

“Clay Yarborough is a no-nonsense, proven leader who has always fought for the health of our families, our neighborhoods and our economy,” Bradley said in a statement. “Clay has my support because I know he’ll be a voice for the needs of Northeast Florida.”

“Northeast Floridians deserve a common sense conservative who will put our families and our communities first,” Hutson added. “I’m proud to endorse Clay Yarborough because I know he will stand for freedom and opportunity for all in the Florida Senate.”

Yarborough celebrated the endorsements, noting Hutson and Bradley are “true Northeast Florida champions.”

“Together, we will continue the fight to ensure our schools and communities are safe, businesses are free to strengthen and grow our economy, and that freedom is always the prevailing wisdom here at home and in Tallahassee,” he said.

The latest endorsements continue the momentum for Yarborough, who was endorsed by the current and incoming Senate presidents last week over Reps. Cord Byrd and Jason Fischer.

Integrity and a sense of fighting government overreach drove the endorsements from Senate President Wilton Simpson and incoming President Kathleen Passidomo.

“Northeast Florida deserves a champion in Tallahassee who will continue to fight for a stronger economy, our shared conservative values, and the health and safety of our communities,” Simpson said. “I’m proud to endorse Clay Yarborough because I know he will serve the hardworking families of Senate District 4 with honor and integrity.”

“Clay Yarborough is a proven leader who understands firsthand how government overreach can impact our lives and our livelihoods,” Passidomo added. “I am excited to join business leaders from across Northeast Florida in supporting Clay Yarborough for Senate District 4.”

In the race to succeed Bean in Senate District 4, Fischer maintains a cash-on-hand lead. Fischer, who represents House District 16 in the Mandarin area, has roughly $966,000 to deploy as of filings last month.

Yarborough has nearly $88,000 in hard money. His political committee, Floridians for Conservative Values, has just over $335,000 on hand. Byrd, the House District 11 incumbent, has roughly $113,000 on hand between his campaign account and his political committee.

All of those totals are current as of the July filings covering the period through June 30.

SD 4, a Jacksonville-based seat, is and will be drawn to perform Republican for the next decade, so the Primary is key.