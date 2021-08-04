August 4, 2021
Statewide science scores in 5th and 8th grades dropped during the pandemic

Florida Phoenix

Coronavirus school reopening concept. A boy student stands in front of school bus wearing a face mask and backpack with stop sign clearly visible.
Everything from earth and space science to physical science took a hit during the pandemic.

Statewide science exams covering everything from earth and space science to physical science took a hit during the pandemic, with average passing rates lower than 50% for fifth and eighth graders.

In fifth grade, 47% of students passed the state science exam in 2021, compared to 53% in 2019. (Florida didn’t administer the science exams in 2020 because of the pandemic.)

In eighth grade, 45% of students passed, compared to 48% in 2019.

Unlike math and reading exams across grade schools, science exams are only administered in fifth and eighth grades. A high-school-level biology exam also is administered.

The Florida Department of Education measures achievement on the science exams on a 1 to 5 scale, with passing scores of 3, 4 or 5. However, a 3 is not considered proficient.

Only 4 and 5 scores in science are proficient or higher. A score of 3 means “satisfactory,” and a student “may need additional support for the next grade/course.”

The eighth grade passing rate of 45% in 2021 is the lowest since 2012, according to the Florida Department of Education.

Likewise, the fifth grade passing rate of 47% is the lowest since 2012.

Via Danielle Brown of Florida Phoenix.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: [email protected] Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter.

