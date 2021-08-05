Ashley Moody’s committee has $2M banked, with no opponent in sight

Attorney General Ashley Moody will show another six-figure haul for her political committee when finance reports drop next week, according to data available on the committee website.

Friends of Ashley Moody’s running tally showed $134,055 raised across 30 contributions last month. The sheet includes a $25,000 check from Sarasota real estate developer and major GOP donor Hugh Culverhouse and another for the same amount from New York City hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb.

Other notables included Fort Lauderdale contractor Moss & Associates at $20,000 as well as Merit Capital and Amscot Financial, both of which chipped in $10,000 last month.

The July report extends the committee’s streak of six-figure reports to six months. May was Moody’s best month year-to-date with a $516,000 haul, followed by June, which saw Friends of Ashley Moody bank another $325,000.

Excluding Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been raising millions a month of late, Moody has outpaced all statewide candidates in fundraising so far this year. And she has done so with no credible challenger — or any challenger — to bring out donors.

Though contributions continue to pour in, the committee shows no signs of improvidence on the spending reports. Friends of Ashley Moody spent just $17,840 last month according to the ledger available on the committee website. Issue Management received more than half of the total — $10,000. Convert Digital followed with a $3,000 pickup for advertising services.

Moody’s committee started July with about $1.98 million in the bank. At month’s end, its coffers were stocked with $2.1 million.

Friends of Ashley Moody has now raised just shy of $7 million since it launched three years ago. Most of that flowed to the account in the lead-up to Moody’s 2018 win, but the account showed little activity after Election Day, raising $10,000 or so a month. Fundraising started gaining speed in November, when the committee reeled in $90,000. Since then, the committee has raised about $1.5 million.

Candidates and committees face an Aug. 10 deadline to file reports disclosing all campaign finance activity from July.