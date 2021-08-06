Nikki Fried blasts ‘Ron’ for fundraising outside the state amid record high COVID-19 cases

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried bashed Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday after the state reported the highest single day count of COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic.

Overnight, Florida reported 22,784 new cases of COVID-19 and 199 additional deaths, Fried said. State health officials also reported 13,447 COVID-19 hospitalizations, breaking the all-time state record set the day prior.

Noting that 20% of COVID-19 infections nationwide are among children, Fried pleaded with parents to stress the importance of hand washing and other health precautions.

“Please bring your kids to school in masks,” said Fried, face cover in hand. “This is the way that we are going to save our children. This is the way we’re going to keep our schools open.”

Fried’s plea comes after DeSantis denied local school boards the authority to implement student mask mandates on school grounds.

A Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Fried blasted DeSantis for leaving the state to fundraise elsewhere amid the summer surge of COVID-19 cases.

She addressed the Republican Governor as “Ron.”

“When we were in the middle of a crisis, the person who was charged with the responsibility to take care of our state is traveling across our country raising money for his PC,” Fried said. “That is unacceptable.

With classes set to resume in the coming days and weeks, schools have reemerged as a political battleground amid the pandemic.

This time, however, critics of DeSantis point to the rise of infections among Florida’s youth.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 10,785 kids under the age of 12 tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The increase marks a dramatic shift between the novel coronavirus and its more contagious delta variant.

For his part, DeSantis maintains students are still welcome to wear masks. But now, the decision rests with parents instead of government.

Fried called on school boards, local governments and the business community to continue making the “tough decisions” despite DeSantis.