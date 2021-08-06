Ron DeSantis not surprised Joe Biden couldn’t remember him, jogs his memory

Gov. Ron DeSantis employed humor in his latest jibe at Joe Biden on Friday, saying he wasn’t surprised by the President pretending to forget his name the day before.

“I guess I’m not surprised that Biden doesn’t remember me. I guess the question is, what else has he forgotten?” DeSantis mused.

Scattered laughs followed, then DeSantis went for the stump speech, having dispensed with the “Governor who?” diss from Biden.

“Biden’s forgotten about the crisis at our southern border, I can tell you that. Biden has forgotten about the inflation that’s biting the budgets of families all throughout our country. Biden has forgotten about the demonstrators fighting for freedom down in Cuba. Biden’s even forgotten about the Constitution itself,” DeSantis said.

He then went into first-person mode.

“I can just tell you, I’m the Governor who protects parents and their ability to make the right choices for their kids’ education. I’m the Governor who protects the jobs and education and businesses in Florida by not letting the federal government lock us down. I’m the Governor who answers to the people of Florida, not to bureaucrats in Washington,” DeSantis said, closing out a press conference in Marianna Friday.

DeSantis’ comments, though directed at Biden, were measured. In a previous appearance Friday, he didn’t even mention Biden’s name, though seemed to allude to the President and other Democrats.

“Some politicians will say ‘I am going to eliminate the virus. I’m going to defeat it.’ Unfortunately, government can’t just end it,” DeSantis said in Port St. Lucie. “If the government could just end it, people wouldn’t even need to get the treatment if you could just end it, right, you can’t. So we knew this was something that you were going to have to live with.”

Even though DeSantis played it bland Friday morning, his political committee suggested what was to come in a fundraising appeal.

In a seven-paragraph pitch, DeSantis’ political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, accused the Democratic President of “authoritarian bullying,” continuing a theme that will likely be central to DeSantis’ messaging through at least the end of the Biden Presidency.

Expect more on Biden’s alleged memory issues also. Even during the 2020 campaign, that was a recurrent talking point from Republicans in friendly interviews, with U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio often playing that card before and since Biden’s election.