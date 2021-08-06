August 6, 2021
Ron DeSantis fundraising email accuses Joe Biden of ‘authoritarian bullying’
Image via Youtube/Texas Public Policy Foundation.

A.G. Gancarski

DeSantis Policy Orientation
Biden bashing is big business for DeSantis' committee.

Gov. Ron DeSantis resisted the temptation to respond to President Joe Biden‘s “Governor who?” diss early Friday. But his political committee put Biden on blast nonetheless.

In a seven-paragraph fundraising pitch, DeSantis’ political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, accused the Democratic President of “authoritarian bullying.”

“Joe Biden might want Governor DeSantis to get out of the way so he can impose his radical agenda, but Governor DeSantis will not kowtow to authoritarian bullying from Joe Biden or anyone else. He will ALWAYS stand up for the freedom of Floridians,” asserted the email, signed purportedly by DeSantis himself.

The email attempts to capitalize on a week of back and forth, with Biden treating DeSantis like a punchline Thursday with his “Governor who” jibe. That came after DeSantis said he didn’t want to hear “blip” out of Biden about COVID-19 mitigation until or unless Biden got the border crisis under control, and that he was “standing in the way” of Biden on virus response.

“Governor DeSantis isn’t looking to a presidential administration devoid of leadership for guidance on how to handle COVID. Instead, he is going to continue following the science and making data-driven decisions,” the DeSantis fundraising pitch thundered.

“Florida will prioritize freedom and personal accountability over ineffective policies implemented for no other reason than for Joe Biden and his bureaucratic cronies to feel like they’re doing something,” DeSantis added, pointing out that schools would be open and there would be “no mask mandates.”

DeSantis visited similar themes in an email Thursday highlighting the “standing in the way” comment, including blasting “bureaucratic flunkies.”

“So, when Joe Biden tells me to get out the way, I’ve got news for him. I will ALWAYS stand between power-hungry tyrants and the people of Florida,” DeSantis contended.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

