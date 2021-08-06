Gov. DeSantis appoints Rick Piccolo to USF Board of Trustees

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Fredrick “Rick” Piccolo to the University of South Florida Board of Trustees.

Piccolo currently serves as the president and CEO of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and is a United States Army veteran.

His appointment is subject to Florida Senate confirmation.

Piccolo has more than 45 years of experience in the aviation industry. He’s served as CEO of the Sarasota-Bradenton airport since 1995. In 2005, the Florida Department of Transportation named Piccolo its Aviation Professional of the Year. In 2009, Airport Revenue News awarded Piccolo its Small Airport CEO of the Year award. The honor is selected among members of the aviation industry nationwide.

He formerly chaired the Airports Council International World and Sarasota Chamber of Commerce and is a board member on the Bradenton Area Economic Development Council. Piccolo earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Piccolo has an All-American rise to prominence story, having begun his career as a janitor at the Buffalo International Airport before earning his degree. Over the years, he held several positions with the airport, including building superintendent, property manager, assistant to the airport manager, and assistant director of operations.

Piccolo also worked in the operations department at Tampa International Airport and as the assistant airport director at St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport.

He holds executive accreditation with the American Association of Airport Executives, the world’s largest airport managers association.