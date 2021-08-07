Bethel Apostolic Temple to host COVID-19 vaccine pop-up event Sunday

Simply Healthcare will be partnering with Bethel Apostolic Church and the Florida Department of Health to host a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up event Sunday.

The event is set for Sunday directly following the church’s 12:30 p.m. service at 1855 NW 119 St in Miami. The pop-up will offer both the Moderna and Pfizer shots. The event is scheduled to conclude at 3 p.m.

The vaccination event comes as South Florida, and the state, are reporting staggering numbers of new COVID-19 cases. In the last week, Miami-Dade County had 19,639 newly-confirmed cases,

The case positivity rate in Miami-Dade — which has the highest share of eligible residents vaccinated in the tri-county area — sat at 12.7% this past week. That’s the highest number since Aug. 11-17 last year, but remains below the numbers seen in Broward and Palm Beach.

Hospitals too are seeing resources sapped. Some hospital systems have paused elective surgeries. And doctors in the region report an uptick in younger patients, some of whom are younger than 12 and thus not yet old enough to receive the vaccine.

As far as vaccination rates, Miami-Dade reported 48,700 vaccine doses administered in the last week. So far, 81% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated.