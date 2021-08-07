August 7, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Bethel Apostolic Temple to host COVID-19 vaccine pop-up event Sunday

Kelly HayesAugust 7, 20212min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

South Florida COVID-19 cases continue trending upward, but could a peak be near?

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Gov. DeSantis doles out nearly $4 million in job grants

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose ‘Pepe’ Diaz undergoes surgery to remove tumor

Coronavirus Vaccine bottle Corona Virus COVID-19 Covid vaccines panoramic view

Simply Healthcare will be partnering with Bethel Apostolic Church and the Florida Department of Health to host a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up event Sunday.

The event is set for Sunday directly following the church’s 12:30 p.m. service at 1855 NW 119 St in Miami. The pop-up will offer both the Moderna and Pfizer shots. The event is scheduled to conclude at 3 p.m.

The vaccination event comes as South Florida, and the state, are reporting staggering numbers of new COVID-19 cases. In the last week, Miami-Dade County had 19,639 newly-confirmed cases,

The case positivity rate in Miami-Dade — which has the highest share of eligible residents vaccinated in the tri-county area — sat at 12.7% this past week. That’s the highest number since Aug. 11-17 last year, but remains below the numbers seen in Broward and Palm Beach.

Hospitals too are seeing resources sapped. Some hospital systems have paused elective surgeries. And doctors in the region report an uptick in younger patients, some of whom are younger than 12 and thus not yet old enough to receive the vaccine.

As far as vaccination rates, Miami-Dade reported 48,700 vaccine doses administered in the last week. So far, 81% of 12-and-up population now vaccinated.

Post Views: 79

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida to spend training camp in hotel to combat COVID-19

nextU.S. now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories