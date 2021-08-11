Last Call for 8.11.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Gov. Ron DeSantis handed out $1,000 checks to teachers Wednesday courtesy of the federal government’s American Rescue Plan (ARP). In doing so, DeSantis proved that an initial snafu with his teacher bonus plan is in the rearview mirror.

DeSantis held two press conferences at schools — one in St. Pete and one in Panama City — to celebrate the bonuses.

More than 175,000 teachers and 3,600 principals across the state will receive the checks, which adds up to $183.6 million.

“We put a lot on their shoulders to make sure that we put these kids first,” DeSantis said about the role of teachers during the pandemic.

The checks should start hitting teacher’s bank accounts as early as next week, DeSantis said, which was a surprise considering the U.S. Department of Education (DOE) has yet to approve Florida’s plan to spend the more than $7 billion ARP funds earmarked for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Programs (ESSER).

A spokesperson for the U.S. DOE confirmed Wednesday the latest communication with Florida over the plan remains a letter sent by Ian Rosenblum, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and Programs at U.S. DOE, to Florida’s Education Commissioner, Robert Corcoran on June 30, which made clear Florida’s plan to use the checks for the teacher bonuses was not approved.

But a spokesperson for the governor said the funds used for the teacher bonus checks are still a part of those ARP education funds.

Taryn Fenske, communications director for the Governor’s Office, said $179.5 million of ARP ESSER funds are being used for the teachers’ checks. She said the state is using “ARP ESSER’s Administrative and Discretionary funding,” plus another $4.1 million from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act for teacher bonuses.

A memo from the U.S. DOE says each state “may reserve ½ of 1 percent or less of its total ESSER allocation for administrative costs, including both direct and indirect administrative costs.”

The workaround means DeSantis was able to hand out bonuses to teachers even as Florida’s plan to access the rest of those federal funds remains unapproved.

“It’s nice to have an elected leader who makes promises and actually keeps them,” Corcoran said about DeSantis while speaking to teachers and reporters Wednesday.

Evening Reads

“Vaccine refusers risk compassion fatigue” via Chavi Eve Karkowksy of The Atlantic

“Still unsure about getting the COVID-19 vaccine? Start here.” via Kaleigh Rogers of FiveThirtyEight

“Republicans risk becoming face of delta surge as key GOP governors oppose anti-COVID-19 measures” via Felicia Sonmez and Hannah Knowles of The Washington Post

“The eviction moratorium was written for the perfect tenant. They’re often hard to find.” via Esther Wang of The New Republic

“How will the coronavirus evolve?” via Dhruv Khullar of The New Yorker

“Democrats’ infrastructure gamble actually seems like it could be working” via Li Zhou of Vox

“Overwhelmed by COVID-19: A day inside a Louisiana hospital” via Stacey Plaisance of The Associated Press

“Survey: What viewers really thought of NBCU’s Olympics coverage” via Gavin Bridge of Variety

“Dire report on global climate forecasts worsening problems in Florida” via Laura Cassels of the Florida Phoenix

“How your cup of coffee is clearing the jungle” via Wyatt Williams of The New York Times

“U.S. government wants a greater role in how Americans access internet” via Jacob M. Schlessinger and Ryan Tracy of The Wall Street Journal

Quote of the Day



“Obviously, if you’re talking about the federal government coming in and overruling parents and our communities, that would be something we would fight back vociferously against.” — Gov. Ron DeSantis, vowing to fight a potential federal school mask mandate.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights