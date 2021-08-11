Nikki Fried applauds White House efforts to intervene in Florida

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried applauded President Joe Biden’s administration Wednesday for exploring ways to support school board members who violate an executive order implemented by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The order — which drew the ire of the White House — allows the state to impose financial consequences against school districts and superintendents who impose school mask mandates.

At a press conference in Tallahassee, Fried said she frequently communicates with the White House on a variety of issues.

“They want to be helpful,” Fried told reporters, noting that Florida’s economy ranks third for gross domestic product.

Fried listed a variety of issues in which the Biden administration may aid Florida, including funding and medical staff, among other provisions.

Despite the confidence, the White House has sent mixed messages.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday acknowledged the White House is indeed searching for legal avenues.

“We are continuing to look for ways… for the U.S. government to support districts and schools as they try to follow the science (and) do the right thing and save lives,” Psaki said.

Biden, alternatively, appeared less confident about his options.

“I don’t believe that I do thus far,” Biden said Tuesday of the possibility of intervention. “We’re checking that.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis dug his heels.

Parents’ rights, he said, will be defended.

“(I) think that they really believe government should rule over the parents’ decisions, and I think the parents’ decisions in this regard should ultimately be what is done,” DeSantis said. “The fact of the matter is the parents are in the best position to know what’s best for the kids.”

The back and forth between Washington and Tallahassee is the latest flareup over the President and Governor’s differing opinions.

After Biden told DeSantis and other Republicans to “get out of the way” of local governments trying to combat the virus last week, DeSantis responded.

“I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you,” DeSantis fired back.

Biden dismissed DeSantis’ four-minute remarks, quipping “Governor who?