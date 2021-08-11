Nikki Fried mounts economic case against Ron DeSantis’ COVID-19 policies

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried mounted an economic case Wednesday against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the Capitol, Fried charged DeSanits with prioritizing political ambitions over the state’s economy and physical health.

The fallout, she warned, is dire.

Citing a survey by the Florida Education Association, Fried reported a nearly 40% increase in teacher shortages across the state since August. The total, per the survey, accounts for nearly 5,000 teaching vacancies and 3,700 staff positions.

Fried and they FEA laid blame, in part, to a resurging pandemic and the ongoing controversy over masks.

“Reverse course,” Fried said at an independent COVID-19 briefing. “Allow our school districts to do what’s necessary to protect our kids.”

Schools reemerged last month as a political battle ground after DeSantis signed an executive order that empowers the Department of Education to crack down on K-12 mask mandates.

The order — which drew the ire of health officials and the White House — allows the state to impose financial consequences against school districts and superintendents found in violation.

Fried has repeatedly criticized the order as a means to “handcuff” local governments.

“Letting this virus run rampant and trying to prevent local governments and private companies from taking steps to protect their workers is hurting our economy,” Fried said.

Beyond school grounds, Fried warned most nursing homes are facing staffing challenges too.

Citing a survey by the Florida Health Care Association, Fried said 92% of nursing centers in Florida are short staffed. The result: 52% of centers are having to reduce admissions, the survey says.

From nursing homes and schools to businesses and family rooms, Fried stressed an outbreak may sideline the economy and derail student learning.

She called on the Governor to take action: promote masks, encourage vaccinations and resume daily COIVD-19 reporting.

Florida halted daily COVID-19 reports in July.

“This has a huge impact on our economy if we don’t do anything,” Fried said.

COVID-19 numbers in Florida are at historic highs.

According to the the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 15,449 Floridians are hospitalized with COVID-19, “the most ever,” Fried said.

What’s more, 90% of ICU beds in the state are occupied, 47% of which are filled by COVID-19 patients.