August 11, 2021
Nikki Fried mounts economic case against Ron DeSantis’ COVID-19 policies
Image via Jason Delgado.

Jason DelgadoAugust 11, 20214min3

Fried
From teachers to nurses, Fried warned the risk is great.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried mounted an economic case Wednesday against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the Capitol, Fried charged DeSanits with prioritizing political ambitions over the state’s economy and physical health.

The fallout, she warned, is dire.

Citing a survey by the Florida Education Association, Fried reported a nearly 40% increase in teacher shortages across the state since August. The total, per the survey, accounts for nearly 5,000 teaching vacancies and 3,700 staff positions.

Fried and they FEA laid blame, in part, to a resurging pandemic and the ongoing controversy over masks.

“Reverse course,” Fried said at an independent COVID-19 briefing. “Allow our school districts to do what’s necessary to protect our kids.”

Schools reemerged last month as a political battle ground after DeSantis signed an executive order that empowers the Department of Education to crack down on K-12 mask mandates.

The order — which drew the ire of health officials and the White House — allows the state to  impose financial consequences against school districts and superintendents found in violation.

Fried has repeatedly criticized the order as a means to “handcuff” local governments.

“Letting this virus run rampant and trying to prevent local governments and private companies from taking steps to protect their workers is hurting our economy,” Fried said.

Beyond school grounds, Fried warned most nursing homes are facing staffing challenges too.

Citing a survey by the Florida Health Care Association, Fried said 92% of nursing centers in Florida are short staffed. The result: 52% of centers are having to reduce admissions, the survey says.

From nursing homes and schools to businesses and family rooms, Fried stressed an outbreak may sideline the economy and derail student learning.

She called on the Governor to take action: promote masks, encourage vaccinations and resume daily COIVD-19 reporting.

Florida halted daily COVID-19 reports in July.

“This has a huge impact on our economy if we don’t do anything,” Fried said.

COVID-19 numbers in Florida are at historic highs.

According to the the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 15,449 Floridians are hospitalized with COVID-19, “the most ever,” Fried said.

What’s more, 90% of ICU beds in the state are occupied, 47% of which are filled by COVID-19 patients.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

3 comments

  • Tom

    August 11, 2021 at 3:37 pm

    Stop lying Fraud.
    You know nothing about economics.
    You need to shut your mouth.
    Nikki Fraud.

  • Alice Dahm

    August 11, 2021 at 3:52 pm

    Tom make sure to wear a mask!

  • Alex

    August 11, 2021 at 4:08 pm

    DeathsAnus is following the Trump model of doing everything wrong he possibly can.

    He’ll keep it up because of the mindless belief you have to be right about everything you say regardless of it being gob-smackingly wrong to a five year old.

    But the base of Faux/OAN/Newsmax sheep will keep nodding their heads in agreement as their bus drives of the cliff.

    Meanwhile kids will get sick, many go to the hospital, some of those get intubated, and some die – all because of ignorant pigheadedness.

