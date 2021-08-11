August 11, 2021
Ron DeSantis’ office: ‘No shortage of ventilators’ despite DOH’s request for more
Image via AP.

Renzo Downey

Ron DeSantis
'Why would you oppose receiving ventilators when you clearly need those in your state?'

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ office maintains there’s no shortage of ventilators anywhere in Florida despite the federal government shipping hundreds to the state.

The Department of Health and Human Services delivered 200 ventilators to Florida this week following a request from the Florida Department of Health for more of the breathing apparatuses critical in fighting severe cases of COVID-19. With a record number of hospitalizations for the disease in Florida in recent weeks, that raised questions of whether the state expects the current wave to worsen instead of leveling off like the Governor says it is.

“There is no shortage of ventilators in Florida,” DeSantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw, said Wednesday in a statement to Florida Politics. “The request from DOH was just in case. It wasn’t in response to a shortage. We still don’t have a shortage.”

DeSantis on Tuesday told reporters he was unaware of the shipment or DOH’s request for ventilators, sparking questions over how the Governor manages the pandemic. Off the cuff, DeSantis initially doubted HHS had ever sent a shipment.

The Governor’s Office maintains his office is not involved in requesting ventilators from the federal government. DOH takes requests directly to HHS.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked earlier Wednesday about DeSantis’ statement regarding the shipment.

“As a policy, we don’t send ventilators to states without their interests in receiving the ventilators,” Psaki said. “I think the most important question here is, why would you oppose receiving ventilators when you clearly need those in your state given the percentage of hospitalizations that are occurring?”

Pushaw, shot back, calling Psaki’s latest volley in the White House’s critiques of DeSantis misleading.

“When did the Governor ‘oppose receiving ventilators?’ Never. It’s important for the (White House) press secretary to be accurate and refrain from spreading disinformation. She represents the President, after all,” Pushaw said.

HHS provides ventilators from the Strategic National Stockpile. Those supplies can be used as a “short-term, stopgap buffer” when an immediate supply isn’t available locally. DOH also maintains a warehouse with ventilators, part of its core function now in the fight against the pandemic.

Health care facilities’ requests for ventilators make their way to DOH through local county health departments. The Governor’s Office, which maintains contact with major hospital CEOs, also welcomes direct requests.

“We ask ‘what do you need?’ And there haven’t been requests,” DeSantis said Tuesday.

Both Psaki and President Joe Biden have attacked DeSantis in named and unnamed criticisms of how he has managed the pandemic, particularly the latest wave. Biden on Wednesday said the White House was considering ways it could intervene to protect the salaries of school board members and superintendents who violate the Governor’s prohibition on school mask mandates.

After Biden told DeSantis and other Republicans to “get out of the way” of local governments trying to combat the virus last week, DeSantis responded, telling the President that he was “standing in your way” and “I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you.” Biden dismissed DeSantis’ four-minute remarks, quipping “Governor who?

Despite the weeks of back and forth with Tallahassee, Psaki says the Governor is not the main target.

“Our war is not on DeSantis,” she said. “It’s on the virus, which we’re trying to kneecap, and he does not seem to want to participate in that effort to kneecap the virus, hence our concern.”

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

3 comments

  • Kathy In St. Pete

    August 11, 2021 at 4:22 pm

    Such a ridiculous man. He’s playing politics with the health and lives of people across this state and I just don’t know how anyone thinks his reckless mismanagement qualifies as good governance.

    Certainly someone in his administration decided to request those ventilators because they are needed. Desantis is clearly embarrassed that one of his underlings decided to sidestep their petulant and irresponsible boss and instead do what is best for the state’s residents.

    This incompetent governor is well aware that what he is doing is political malpractice, and hospital beds are filling up and lives are being lost due to Covid all because of his policies and complete failure to lead ON Covid yet ONCE AGAIN.

    Newsflash: Florida leads the nation in Covid hospitalizations and deaths, for at least the second time since the pandemic arrived. And that is the case because this state’s governor is a heartless pig and an imbecile.

    Reply

  • Alex

    August 11, 2021 at 4:29 pm

    “Just in case” I turn out to be an idiot for swearing no more masks”

    Yes DeathsAnus, we know you’re a fool with a big mouth.

    Reply

  • Frankie M.

    August 11, 2021 at 4:30 pm

    Pushaw is Ronnie’s Kellyanne Conway. Just a soup sandwich disguised as a shitshow. But as long as we can talk politics we don’t need to talk about covid.

    Reply

