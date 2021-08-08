COVID-19 patients continue to fill Florida hospitals

Florida’s count of COVID-19 patients in hospitals rose to another new record, filling 13,435 beds, the Florida Hospital Association reported Sunday.

That record day, reported by Florida officials to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and then publicly shared by tweet by the Florida Hospital Association, now is well above any count seen prior to this summer of Florida hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients.

The Florida Hospital Association counts confirmed cases, contending the previous worst was on July 23, 2020, when 10,378 COVID-19 patients were reported in Florida hospitals. That number was exceeded last Monday. The Florida census of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has gone up every day since.

State officials had maintained that they preferred to go by the count of the number of inpatient beds used for COVID-19 cases, which had previously peaked at 11,909 on July 25, 2020. However, that number was exceeded last Thursday. Increasingly higher numbers have been posted every day since.

Extracting data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Florida Hospital Association reported Sunday that 29.3% of all beds in Florida hospitals now are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Among adult ICU beds in Florida hospitals, 43.8% now are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

The Florida Hospital Association also reported that a record number of new cases were confirmed for one day, with 23,903 new cases confirmed.

For several weeks now Florida has led the nation in the numbers of new COVID-19 cases, and those numbers have continued to climb in the Sunshine State.

According to the most recent national data released last week by the U.S. Department of Health:

— No other state in America is seeing nearly as many COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals as Florida.

On July 31, Florida’s total of 10,211 was almost as many as the next two states combined. Texas reported 6,512 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, and California, 4,353. Georgia was fourth, reporting 2,416 in-patient beds used for COVID-19 patients.

— It’s getting worse, with increasing numbers of new admissions of COVID-19 patients reported most days over the past two weeks in Florida.

Also on July 31, 1,749 adults and 50 children were newly admitted to Florida hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19, more than Texas and California combined on that day. On Saturday, Texas reported 956 newly admitted COVID-19 patients of all ages, and California, 678. Georgia was fourth again, with 537 new COVID-19 patients in hospitals.