Panama City Mayor backs Griff Griffitts for HD 6

Bay County Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts landed an endorsement from Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki in the race for House District 6.

“I am proud to endorse Griff Griffitts for State Representative because he is dedicated to his community, as we have seen in his success and determination as a County Commissioner,” Brudnicki said in a Wednesday news release. “I know he will fight tirelessly for conservative values and for Bay County. We need to send Griff to the Florida House. He will make a difference for the hard-working families in our community.”

Griffitts added, “It is an honor to have the support of Mayor Greg Brudnicki. I admire the dedication and hard work that Mayor Brudnicki has continuously poured into our community, and I look forward to continuing to serve with him.”

The Brudnicki announcement comes a month after Griffitts said he would be rolling out a series of nods from “key community leaders” as he seeks the seat currently held by Rep. Jay Trumbull, a fellow Republican who is leaving office due to term limits.

The endorsement landed alongside Griffitts campaign finance report for July. It was relatively light, showing $3,305 in new money, though he remains the fundraising frontrunner with about $108,500 in hard money on hand.

Only one other candidate is currently in the HD 6 race, performing arts executive Brian Clowdus. Clowdus, also a Republican, was the founder and artistic director of the Serenbe Playhouse, once praised as a pioneering theater in Atlanta, before he was accused of overt racism.

Clowdus’ new finance report showed $1,000 in receipts, putting his to-date total just over the $12,000-mark. He started August with $10,580 in the bank.

HD 6 covers all coastal Bay County, including Panama City, Panama City Beach, Lynn Haven and Mexico Beach. It has a heavy Republican advantage.