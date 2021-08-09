August 9, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Berny Jacques adds $14K+ for HD 66 campaign

Janelle Irwin TaylorAugust 9, 20215min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Matthew Collins exits HD 11 race, backs Dean Black

2022Headlines

Daniel Sotelo war chest grows to $110K in bid for open HD 118

2022

Nikki Fried to host Tampa campaign fundraiser Aug. 18

Jacques, Berny - 6
Contributors include Brent Sembler and Brian Battaglia.

Berny Jacques added more than $14,000 to his coffers in July for his House District 66 campaign.

The Republican candidate reported $10,000 raised for his political committee, Florida Values Coalition, and $4,573 for his official campaign, bring his July fundraising total to $14,573.

Jacques reported his totals to Florida Politics. July financials have not yet been officially posted to the Florida Division of Elections.

With this self-reported July haul, Jacques has now raised $56,300 for his political committee and $68,300 for his campaign, for a total of nearly $125,000.

Jacques did not release spending details for July, but as of the end of June, he spent all but $5,000 of his committee funds and just over $5,000 of his campaign funds. He entered July with just under $59,000 on hand.

Jacques received contributions from Pinellas businessman Brent Sembler, a prominent GOP donor, and Brian Battaglia, a Pinellas attorney and former judicial candidate.

Right now, Jacques will face fellow Republican Alen Tomczak in the GOP Primary to succeed incumbent Nick DiCeglie as he seeks a seat in the Senate.

Tomczak has not yet posted July fundraising totals, but he raised just over $69,000 with about $56,500 left on hand as of the end of June.

Jacques is a former prosecutor and former conservative analyst for Bay News 9. Tomczak is a technical lead at Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base.

So far, Jacques and Tomczak are the only two filed for the race in the red district covering parts of northwest Pinellas County, including Clearwater Beach south to Indian Shores.

Jacques previously ran for HD 66 in 2018, losing the GOP primary to DiCeglie.

HD 66 has a conservative advantage, with nearly 50,000 registered Republican voters to just over 38,000 Democrats. The district also includes nearly 34,000 independent voters. Its boundaries and demographics are subject to change pending results from redistricting required following the 2020 Census, which will occur before the 2022 election.

Post Views: 197

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCarlos Trujillo endorses Taylor Yarkosky for HD 32

nextEd Hooper to kick off reelection run with Aug. 24 fundraiser

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories