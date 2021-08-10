Personnel note: Erin VanSickle heads to Carlton Fields

Carlton Fields snapped up Erin VanSickle from the Office of Insurance Regulation, the firm announced Tuesday.

VanSickle most recently worked as deputy chief of staff at OIR, though her resume includes more than 15 years of experience spanning regulated industries, public policy, public affairs and crisis management. She will put that expertise to work for Carlton Fields’ Government Law and Insurance Regulatory teams.

“Erin’s multifaceted skill set is a tremendous asset to our clients,” said William Sklar, who heads the firm’s Government Law and Consulting Practice, comprising lawyers, lobbyists, land planners and consultants across the country. “Her experience in Florida state government, paired with her knowledge of insurance regulations, makes her an excellent addition to our team.”

VanSickle oversaw communications, emergency management and other strategic initiatives for OIR, which regulates the state’s $154 billion insurance industry and more than 4,400 insurance-related entities in Florida.

She has also served as director of external affairs for Volunteer Florida and the Volunteer Florida Foundation; as vice president of communications and marketing at the Florida Medical Association; and as the director of communications at the Republican Party of Florida. VanSickle has also run her own shop that advised local and statewide public affairs and legislative initiative campaigns.

“Carlton Fields is a premier law firm with a substantial insurance regulatory practice,” VanSickle said. “I am excited to expand my government affairs practice using the full range of my experience in regulatory issues, public policy, and communications.”

VanSickle is a Florida licensed insurance agent and holds two degrees from Florida State University, a bachelor’s in international affairs and political science as well as a master’s degree in risk management and insurance.

She is a member of Leadership Florida and the American Council of Young Political Leaders, which saw her participate in a public diplomacy exchange to Vietnam and Myanmar in 2014. She also served as Tallahassee chapter chair of the Awesome Foundation, which provides micro-grants to nonprofits and startups, among other community service and board affiliations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erin to our firm,” said Carlton Fields Tallahassee Office Managing Shareholder Christine Davis. “She strengthens our diverse Tallahassee team advising clients in a variety of matters of statewide importance.”

Carlton Fields has more than 330 attorneys and government and financial services consultants serving clients from offices in California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, and Washington D.C.