Pinellas County schools continue with mask-optional policy

Students in Pinellas County will start the school year with the option to wear a mask or go without, with no opt-out forms required.

The Pinellas County School Board held a workshop Monday afternoon, where members discussed their options for masking policies. Pinellas County students return to school Wednesday.

While the board decided not to pursue a mask mandate with an opt-out option, it will still “strongly recommend” students and teachers wear a face covering.

Pinellas County joins Manatee in its decision to leave masks optional. Neighboring Hillsborough County has instead issued a mask mandate, but provides parents an “opt-out” option, which the state requires.

Before the meeting started, groups of parents gathered at a rally outside to encourage board members to require masks. Signs included phrases like “wearing is caring,” and “wear a mask for me.” The Common Ground Project, St. Pete League of Women Voters, Mask Wearing Establishment; Indivisible FL-13, Fired Up Pinellas and 15K FL Voices for Vaccines hosted the rally.

Several Democratic political leaders joined in the rallies, including Reps. Ben Diamond and Michele Rayner-Goolsby and Eric Lynn, a former national security advisor for the Obama administration. All three are running to succeed U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

“I’m calling on the members of the Pinellas County School Board to do the right thing and require masks in schools for those who are unvaccinated,” Lynn wrote in a plea that ultimately went unanswered. “Our children and our community’s children’s lives are at stake. We know that masks are the most effective way at stopping the spread of the delta variant, let’s follow the science and save our children.”

During the meeting, school board members were divided between plans of action, citing the likely indifferent outcome between the mandate with opt-out and optional policies.

“One size doesn’t fit well, even in the same family,” School Board member Lisa Cane, standing against the mandate, said. “We’ve heard the science change … Are we asking our staff to become the mask police?”

The board is limited in its ability to require masks, since Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees signed a rule on Friday requiring schools to let parents or guardians “opt-out the student from wearing a face-covering or mask,” along with guidelines for COVID-19 symptoms, positives and exposures.

“The evidence is there, it’s not one way or another,” Superintendent Ed Grego said.

The State Board of Education also released a proposed emergency rule after Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered a prohibition on mask mandates in schools last week. DeSantis is facing pushback from parents of children with disabilities, who are suing over the required opt-out option.

That rule will allow public school students facing mask mandates to be given school vouchers to transfer schools, and students could receive protection from “harassment” based on their decision whether to wear masks.

The rule includes a definition for “COVID-19 harassment” as targeted conduct against students stemming from a school district’s COVID-19 protocols. The list of prohibited protocols includes mask requirements, separating or isolating students, or providing COVID-19 testing requirements.

According to the Board of Education, such protocols “pose a health or educational danger” to students and lead to learning loss.