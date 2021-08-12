Governor order flags at half staff to honor Bobby Bowden

Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ office ordered Capital City flags to half staff o honor Bobby Bowden.

United States and Florida flags will be flown at half staff at the Leon County Courthouse, Tallahassee City Hall, and the State Capitol in the wake of the legendary Florida State football coach’s passing August 8.

Bowden will also lie in honor at the Florida Historic Capitol Museum on Friday, August 13, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., to allow the public to pay respects.

“Bowden was an impactful leader and empowered his players to be the same. He lived a remarkable life with a strong Christian foundation serving God’s purpose on and off the field. Bowden was the inaugural recipient of the Governor’s Medal of Freedom, the highest citizen award the Governor can give. He also holds recognition in the College Football Hall of Fame as of 2006. He will be remembered as one of the best coaches of all time, a legendary Floridian, and a man of God,” read the memo from the Governor’s Office that announced flying the flags at half staff.

In the wake of Bowden’s passing, DeSantis had offered a remembrance on Twitter that covered much of the same ground.

“Coach Bobby Bowden lived a remarkable life and leaves an incomparable legacy. He created a dominating football program that produced championships and many great players. Coach Bowden also prepared his players to be leaders in their communities, and many have made a great impact across Florida and beyond. Most importantly, he lived his life guided by a strong faith in God, dedication to his family and service to his community,” DeSantis tweeted.

DeSantis honored Bowden earlier this year with the first Governor’s Medal of Freedom.

Bowden, famous for building the Florida State football program into a national power with 316 wins and a 14 year streak of top 5 rankings, was a visionary coach. He was also a political conservative. He claimed that he “beat COVID-19” to vote for Donald Trump‘s re-election as President.