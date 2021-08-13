August 13, 2021
‘Remove Ron’ plays up horror, targets Ron DeSantis on Friday the 13th

A.G. Gancarski

DeSantis13
Out of state play from anti-DeSantis PAC.

A political action committee working to ensure Gov. Ron DeSantis is a one-term Governor is targeting him in a different state today.

“Remove Ron” will have a special “Friday the 13th” billboard, a mobile display trolling DeSantis in Las Vegas with a scary theme.

“Beware. Today is Friday the 13th. Ron Deathsantis is in town,” the text portends, next to a picture of a scowling DeSantis.

The goal is to punish DeSantis for “abandoning” Floridians during the pandemic to fundraise.

“If Florida was a country we would currently have a higher case rate per capita than any nation in the world, yet Ron DeSantis is abandoning us in the middle of the crisis he helped create in order to hobnob with political donors in Las Vegas. You can Ron but you can’t hide, Governor. We are following Ron DeSantis to Las Vegas to show him that he cannot escape accountability for the crisis he created,” asserts the committee’s Daniel Uhlfelder.

DeSantis will grace the stage in Nevada on Friday the 13th.

DeSantis, of course, won’t be fundraising for himself: he will be there in support of Sen. Tom Cotton, the Arkansas firebrand whom some have suggested may be presidential timber, like DeSantis himself. Also in attendance: former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a long-standing friend of DeSantis who is looking to run for Senate.

DeSantis will appear the next day at the Basque Fry, which is put on by Laxalt’s Morning in Nevada PAC in Gardnerville. It will be the movement conservative event of the weekend.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

