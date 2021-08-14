August 13, 2021
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency as Tropical Depression Fred approaches Florida
Image via AP.

Jason Delgado

APTOPIX Cuba Tropical Weather Elsa
23 counties fall under the order.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Friday for counties potentially in the path of Tropical Depression Fred.

The 23 counties under the state of emergency are as follow:

Bay, Calhoun, Citrus, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsdsen, Gilchrist, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Manatee, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

The declaration comes as Tropical Depression Fred crawls toward South Florida and Florida’s Gulf Coast.

As of 5 p.m., the storm was tracked roughly 210 miles southeast of Key West and produced maximum sustained winds near 35 mph.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration warns tropical storm conditions may impact the Florida Keys as early as Saturday.

Meanwhile, models released Friday project most of Florida’s Gulf Coast will experience heavy rains and possible flooding.

“Tropical storm conditions are possible late Saturday and early Sunday across portions of the west cost of Florida in the Tropical Storm Watch area,” NOAA said in the latest advisory. “The risk of tropical storm conditions will spread northward along the Florida west coast and to the Florida Panhandle Sunday and Monday.”

Late Friday, Attorney General Ashley Moody activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline.

In a statement, Moody noted that price gouging law apply only within the area of a declared state of emergency.

“With Tropical Depression Fred approaching our shores, I’m urging all Floridians to be prepared,” Moody said. “I’ve activated the state’s price gouging hotline to accept reports of extreme price increases of essential goods in areas covered by the declared state of emergency.”

Fred threatens Florida as the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Earlier this month, NOAA updated the 2021 Atlantic hurricane seasonal forecast to reflect more storms.

The agency now forecasts a 70% probability of 15 to 21 named storms. They expect seven to 10 hurricanes — three to 10 of which could develop into major hurricanes.

Post Views: 91

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

4 comments

  • Alex

    August 13, 2021 at 9:34 pm

    Will our fearless Governor forbid us from preparing for the storm?

    Reply

    • Jerry

      August 13, 2021 at 10:17 pm

      No. You can prepare all you like. But the state isn’t going to force your neighbor to prepare. Even in mandatory evacuations, if someone doesn’t want to leave, the police won’t force them.

      Just like no one stops you from wearing a mask or getting the vaccine. If that’s what you want to do, do it.
      That’s the whole point….freedom.

      Reply

      • Alex

        August 13, 2021 at 10:34 pm

        Please tell me what rights you lost.

        I went through all of them like free speech, trial by jury, habeus corpus…

        And I can’t think of one that you’ve lost.

        Please name a few.

        Reply

  • Karen

    August 13, 2021 at 10:14 pm

    Stay safe everyone!

    Reply

