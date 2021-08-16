Personnel note: The Florida Bar elevates Jennifer Krell Davis to comms director

Jennifer Krell Davis has been promoted to communications director at The Florida Bar.

Davis has served as deputy communications director for five years under long-time director Francine Andia Walker, who recently retired after 21 years with the Bar. During her time as deputy communications director, Davis was instrumental in developing digital communications, branding and social media strategies for the Bar.

The Florida Bar Communications Department provides a broad range of communications and public relations support for the Bar including managing content and branding for the Bar’s website, social media and email marketing; handling national, state, and local media requests on Bar issues including discipline cases; coordinating statewide public education campaigns on legal issues and Bar initiatives; and providing communications support for Bar leadership such as talking points and presentation materials.

When Davis was hired in 2016 as the deputy director, it was her second stint with the Bar, as she had also served as a special projects coordinator with the department from 2001 to 2004, before going to work as the communications director for the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the Florida Department of State, and as press secretary for Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Davis also served as vice president of public affairs for the Florida Ports Council, the professional association for Florida’s 15 public seaports.

Davis received her undergraduate degree in English Literature from Florida State University and her law degree from the University of Florida. Davis, a Tallahassee native, is married to criminal defense attorney Ryan Davis, of Jansen & Davis. They have two daughters.