Personnel note: Florida Ports Council announces new VPs

The Florida Ports Council announced Monday that it’s brought on Emily Fisher as vice president of programs and planning and promoted Christy Gandy to vice president of operations.

Fisher brings a wealth of business, economic development and member relations experience to FPC. Her resume includes positions at the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. She is a graduate of Central Michigan University, where she earned a degree in communications and Spanish.

In her new role, Fisher will lead programmatic efforts related to the Florida Seaport Transportation and Economic Development Program, as well as managing seaport relations.

“We’re pleased to have Emily join the seaports team, and are excited about her ability to transfer her business and economic development experience to help benefit Florida’s seaports,” FPC president and CEO Michael Rubin said.

Gandy is a 15-plus year veteran of the FPC, assisting with daily operations of the Tallahassee-based office, and leading all event planning for regularly scheduled meetings with executives from Florida’s 15 seaports. She is actively involved with the Florida Society of Association Executives.

“Christy is a dedicated team member, routinely helping ensure we provide the best meetings and events for our members and stakeholders, and she is well-deserving of this promotion,” Rubin added.

Fisher and Gandy will report to Rubin, who recently took over as president and CEO. He has worked at FPC since 1998.

FPC is a professional association that advocates on behalf of Florida seaports and their management. The Council is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of the 15 port directors with staff support located in Tallahassee.