August 16, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Florida Ports Council announces new VPs

Drew WilsonAugust 16, 20212min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lobbying compensation: The Southern Group holds onto No. 1, CCC surges to No. 2

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Florida Bar elevates Jennifer Krell Davis to comms director

HeadlinesSouth Florida

SEIU Florida endorses Dale Holness in crowded race to replace Alcee Hastings

Gandy Fisher ART
It hired Emily Fisher as VP of programs and planning and promoted Christy Gandy to VP of operations.

The Florida Ports Council announced Monday that it’s brought on Emily Fisher as vice president of programs and planning and promoted Christy Gandy to vice president of operations.

Fisher brings a wealth of business, economic development and member relations experience to FPC. Her resume includes positions at the Florida Chamber of Commerce and the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. She is a graduate of Central Michigan University, where she earned a degree in communications and Spanish.

In her new role, Fisher will lead programmatic efforts related to the Florida Seaport Transportation and Economic Development Program, as well as managing seaport relations.

“We’re pleased to have Emily join the seaports team, and are excited about her ability to transfer her business and economic development experience to help benefit Florida’s seaports,” FPC president and CEO Michael Rubin said.

Gandy is a 15-plus year veteran of the FPC, assisting with daily operations of the Tallahassee-based office, and leading all event planning for regularly scheduled meetings with executives from Florida’s 15 seaports. She is actively involved with the Florida Society of Association Executives.

“Christy is a dedicated team member, routinely helping ensure we provide the best meetings and events for our members and stakeholders, and she is well-deserving of this promotion,” Rubin added.

Fisher and Gandy will report to Rubin, who recently took over as president and CEO. He has worked at FPC since 1998.

FPC is a professional association that advocates on behalf of Florida seaports and their management. The Council is governed by a Board of Directors comprised of the 15 port directors with staff support located in Tallahassee.

Post Views: 150

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJason Fischer, leaving House, files for Duval Property Appraiser

nextJerry Demings says state quit supplying J&J vaccines to Orange County

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories