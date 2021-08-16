Micky Steinberg banks $166,000 for Miami-Dade County Commission race

Miami Beach City Commissioner Micky Steinberg wants to move to the Miami-Dade County Commission to represent District 4, and, so far, it looks like there’s nothing and no one to stop her.

All candidates faced a deadline last week for reporting July donations.

With no opponent, Steinberg has raised $166,493 for this election cycle and spent $8,618.

Steinberg is running to succeed Sally Heyman, who has represented District 4 on the County Commission since 2002. Heyman is leaving due to term limits. Commissioners’ forced exits started in 2020 if they served two consecutive, four-year terms.

Steinberg, raised in Miami Beach, has served on the Miami Beach City Commission, representing Group 1, since 2013. She entered politics the year after her husband, a former state Representative for Miami Beach, resigned from his office when it came to light the U.S. Secret Service was investigating text messages he sent to a female federal prosecutor.

Steinberg was reelected to her Miami Beach City Commission seat without opposition in 2017 and she’s currently the only woman on the Commission.

Steinberg’s latest report shows she collected $22,430 last month and spent $1,501. Her political committee, Miami-Dade Forward, received two donations of $5,000. One came from MAM Title Consultants, based in North Miami, and Keith Kurland, a Coral Springs orthopedist, gave the other $5,000.

Both her individual and committee expense reports show $1,362 payments to runs BYG Strategies, a political consulting company.

All but three of her 24 donors to her individual campaign account were from entities based in Miami-Dade County and 22 of them donated the maximum $1,000. Among her donors, 18 represented businesses, largely law firms, real estate and title companies. Five of her donors were individuals and she received a donation from Key Largo-based political action committee, Ocean Reef Political Action Committee.

Christian Ulvert, her campaign advisor, said he had not heard of any potential opponents for Steinberg.

The district Steinberg would represent is tucked in the northeastern corner of Miami-Dade County. District boundaries start at the county line and extend south along the oceanfront to Miami Beach. Thirteen cities are contained therein, including Aventura, Bal Harbour, Bay Harbor, Biscayne Park, Golden Beach, Indian Creek, Miami Beach, Miami Shores, North Bay Village, North Miami, North Miami Beach, Surfside and Sunny Isles Beach.