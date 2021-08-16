August 16, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Last Call for 8.16.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Staff ReportsAugust 16, 20218min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Micky Steinberg banks $166,000 for Miami-Dade County Commission race

Corona FloridaHeadlines

No more J&J for Florida’s mass vaccination sites

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Ron DeSantis continues to promote early COVID-19 treatment as critics call for prevention

LAST CALL FEATURED IMAGE GRAPHICS (2)
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The younger a COVID-19 patient is, the less likely there’s a bad outcome, statistically speaking.

But is caring for this younger bout of COVID-19 patients harder on hospital staff?

Gov. Ron DeSantis thinks so, according to statements he made while speaking to reporters Monday about the state’s worn-out doctors and nurses currently treating a record number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

“This 2021 summer wave, because you have so many vulnerable that have been vaccinated, some of the folks that are showing up are more middle-aged folks, which is a little bit different than the last wave,” DeSantis said referring to the fact that Florida’s senior citizens have the highest rate of vaccination in the state and, therefore, as hospitals fill up with the unvaccinated, the age of patients skews younger.

“But I think that’s something that’s more close to what these health care workers are and their families and everything. Not that someone who is 90 who has problems, — and that’s still a sad thing — but I think that has been tough,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis’ made those comments after he was asked if he had plans to call in out-of-state help to alleviate burnt-out hospital staff in Florida.

DeSantis said there’s no out-of-state help to call in — and he might be right.

Medical staffing shortages are nationwide according to the American Hospital Association (AHA). AHA blames health care staffing agencies, which take a cut when they match hospitals with health care workers, for making the problem more expensive than it has to be.

The American Hospital Association in February wrote a letter to the Federal Trade Commission accusing nurse staffing agencies of jacking up the price of “desperately needed” nurses and asked the agency to investigate “anti-competitive” pricing.

DeSantis called the staffing agencies a bubble.

“Maybe that bubble will burst, but at least as of right now, you’re seeing it not just in Florida but around the country,” DeSantis said.

Evening Reads

Afghanistan is your fault” via Tom Nichols of The Atlantic

The shocking speed of the Taliban’s advance: A visual timeline” via Ruby Mellen of The Washington Post

America’s failure in Afghanistan started 20 years ago” via Fred Kaplan of Slate

Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges” via Jay Reeves of The Associated Press

Why no one really knows how bad Facebook’s vaccine misinformation problem is” via Sharin Ghaffary of Vox

Despite rising COVID-19 cases, FL public college students will be back on campuses this fall” via Issac Morgan of the Florida Phoenix

Forget beating COVID-19. Europe is preparing to live with it.” via Jason Douglas and Eric Sylvers of The Wall Street Journal

What’s behind Joe Biden’s declining approval rating” via Geoffrey Skelley of FiveThirtyEight

COVID-19 vaccines produced in Africa are being exported to Europe” via Rebecca Robbins and Benjamin Mueller of The New York Times

Is the robot-filled future of farming a nightmare or utopia?” via Katrina Miller of WIRED

Why hybrid film releasing won’t disappear anytime soon” via Kaare Eriksen of Variety

Quote of the Day

“The continued presence of U.S. Armed Forces in Afghanistan could not persist forever. But there was a right way and a disastrous way to leave. We now see which one the Biden administration decided on.” — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, on the U.S. exit from Afghanistan.

Bill Day’s Latest

 

Breakthrough Insights

Post Views: 163

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMicky Steinberg banks $166,000 for Miami-Dade County Commission race

nextTeacher Teresa Tachon introduces CD 10 candidacy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories