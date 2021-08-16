Teacher Teresa Tachon introduces CD 10 candidacy

Public school teacher Teresa Tachon on Monday announced her Democratic candidacy to Congress, launching a run for the Orlando-based open seat in Florida’s 10th Congressional District.

Tachon, of Orlando, who opened a campaign account on July 11, seeks to succeed Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who is running for the U.S. Senate rather than for a fourth term in the House.

Tachon has served a 35-year career as a math teacher, track coach, mentor, club sponsor, union representative and adjunct college professor. She also pointed out she is the daughter of a police officer, and said she learned the value of public service as a young girl while observing the positive impact her father had on his community.

“Over 35 years, I’ve taught thousands of children and now it’s time for me to serve the larger community,” Tachon said.

She is in a very crowded field for a western Orange County congressional district that has a strong Democratic base.

Ten Democrats have filed or announced their candidacies, including Sen. Randolph Bracy, former State Attorney Aramis Ayala, civil rights lawyer Natalie Jackson, the Rev. Terence Gray and grassroots organizer Maxwell Alejandro Frost.

Among Republicans seeking a chance in CD 10 are Willie Montague, Carter Morgan and Angela Walls-WIndhauser.

One of Tachon’s top early campaign themes professes that education is important in numerous ways to society. Her campaign website notes a few: improving the economy, creating employment opportunities, giving back to the community, earning higher incomes, developing problem-solving skills, spreading awareness, helping progress, giving empowerment, reducing crime, and promoting tolerance and reducing conflicts between diverse populations.

With an opening campaign slogan of “The Smart Choice for Congress,” Tachon notes on her campaign website that teachers possess a unique set of skills valuable in Congress: enthusiasm, service, leadership, communication, critical thinking, innovation, motivation, multitasking, organizing, patience, time management, technology skills, creative thinking, and conflict resolution.