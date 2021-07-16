July 16, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Randolph Bracy surges to early campaign cash lead in CD 10 contest

Scott PowersJuly 16, 20215min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Nuts shell out for Greg Steube as he raises nearly $134K in second quarter of 2021

2022Headlines

Stephanie Murphy collects $800K as Republicans stake CD 7 challenges

2022Headlines

Mike Waltz reports more than $1M on hand for reelection

Randolph Bracy 2
In 5 weeks, Randolph Bracy's CD 10 campaign raised $166K, Aramis Ayala's, $74K.

Fresh out of the gate, Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy‘s campaign has staked a strong early lead in the race to replace Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings in Florida’s 10th Congressional District.

Bracy, of Ocoee, reported raising nearly $166,000 in the few weeks following his entrance into the race in late May, according to new campaign finance reports posted by the Federal Election Commission covering the second quarter of 2021.

That topped two other high-profile Democratic candidates who entered the contest at about the same time, shortly after Demings announced she would run for the U.S. Senate rather than for a fourth term representing western Orange County residents in CD 10.

Former State Attorney Aramis Ayala of Windermere raised nearly $74,000.

Civil rights attorney Natalie Jackson of Orlando raised $51,000.

There are six other candidates who’ve filed to run there including Democrat Terence Gray, a prominent Orlando pastor who entered in July. But the FEC had posted no campaign finance activity for any of them by Friday morning.

Also running are Democrats Teresa Tachon of Orlando and Jack Joseph Achenbach of Orlando, Republicans Carter Morgan of Orlando, Willie Montague of Orlando, and Angela Walls-Windhauser of Winter Garden, and independent candidate Jason Kyle Holic of Orlando.

The district provides Democrats a strong advantage in voter registration.

Bracy, in his second term as a state Senator after serving in the Florida House, picked up $15,000 in political action committee money. That included four-figure checks from lobbying giant Gray Robinson, NextEra Energy, U.S. Sugar, Washington-based InsurPAC, and Sanford-based Williams PAC. Beyond that, he received more than $150,000 in campaign donations from individuals.

“I’m proud that 90% of our funds were raised here in Florida and that we are setting the early pace for generating support in this race,” Bracy said in a news release. “There is a long way to go but I am proud that we are off to such a strong start.”

Bracy entered July with $154,000 still in the bank.

“The stakes of this election are immense and I am 100% focused on continuing the good work of Congresswoman Demings by delivering real results for the people of the district,” Bracy said. “I am grateful for the early support my campaign has generated. It is based on my record of getting things done on police reform, education funding, and job creation in this district. It is a record that none of my opponents can match.”

Ayala staked an initial $2,900 of her own money to start her campaign, and then raised almost $71,000 through individuals’ donations.

She entered July with just under $71,000 in the bank.

Jackson announced her campaign finance numbers earlier this week. A Navy veteran, she picked up $2,500 from the VoteVets PAC, and nearly $49,000 in contributions from individuals.

Post Views: 115

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousStephanie Murphy collects $800K as Republicans stake CD 7 challenges

nextNuts shell out for Greg Steube as he raises nearly $134K in second quarter of 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    Gambling on gambling has begun: A briefing on the 2022 ballot initiatives
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more