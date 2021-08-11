August 11, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Crowded field to succeed Val Demings grows as activist Democrat enters
Image via Maxwell Alejandro Frost campaign.

Scott PowersAugust 11, 20215min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.11.21

CoronavirusHeadlines

Is Louisiana’s COVID-19 outbreak worse than Florida’s?

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Attorneys for Parkland shooting defendant want pretrial hearings closed

Maxwell Alejandro Frost
March for Our Lives organizer Maxwell Alejandro Frost joins CD 10 contest.

Democratic grassroots organizer Maxwell Alejandro Frost has entered the race to succeed Democratic Rep. Val Demings in Florida’s 10th Congressional District.

Frost, of Orlando, enters a primary field that already features Sen. Randolph Bracy, former State Attorney Aramis Ayala, civil rights lawyer Natalie Jackson, and the Rev. Terence Gray among at least nine Democrats who’ve filed or announced their candidacy.

CD 10 is a Democratic stronghold spanning most of western Orange County.

There also are several Republican and independent candidates running, including Republicans Willie Montague and Carter Morgan.

Demings is running for the U.S. Senate instead of for a fourth term in CD 10.

Frost most recently served as the national organizing director of the national, youth-oriented gun law reform organization March for Our Lives, one of the largest youth-led political movements in the country.

His campaign touted Frost’s chance to become the first Generation Z member of Congress, and the second Afro-Latino member of Congress.

“I’m running for Congress because everyday people are dying because they can’t afford healthcare, our state is ground zero for the climate crisis, our justice system targets the most vulnerable, and our country is being ripped apart by gun violence,” he said in a news release announcing his candidacy.

“The pandemic has severely worsened the racial and economic inequities in this district and across the country, requiring us to take bold action so that everyone in America can succeed and thrive,” Frost continued. “In Congress, I will work to take swift action to address the climate crisis, advance racial justice, pass Medicare for All, reimagine public safety and justice, fight for gun violence prevention, and help ensure economic opportunity for all. This is about seeing the world through the eyes of poor and working-class people as we seek solutions to better our community. A better world is possible and we deserve it.”

Frost kicked off the campaign by announcing several endorsements, including from fellow gun law reform activist and Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg, co-founder of March for Our Lives.

Other endorsements came in from Marvelous Phillips, founder of Pouring Out Refreshing Outreach; veterans organizer Triste OrdexSamuel Vilchez Santiago, a member of the 2020 Orange County Charter Review Commission and a 2020 Democratic candidate for the Florida House; racial justice activist Justin Tucker; and west Orlando community organizer Seth “Seven” Charleston.

“I’m ecstatic about the continuation of the legacy of March for Our Lives. First we marched to demand sweeping political change, then we mobilized a youth-led movement, and now we are taking power into our own hands. Maxwell represents the best of our generation and I’m all in on his campaign for the U.S. Congress,” Hogg said in a news release.

Post Views: 47

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.11.21

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories