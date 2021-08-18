August 18, 2021
New poll shows Ron DeSantis besting Democratic gubernatorial challengers

Haley BrownAugust 18, 2021

Ron DeSantis
And Val Demings may be gaining on Marco Rubio in the Senate race.

A telephone survey of 700 Florida voters found Gov. Ron DeSantis would win a gubernatorial election if held today in match-ups against both of his Democratic challengers.

The poll was conducted by BUSR/Susquehanna Polling and Research from Aug. 4-10.

Results showed DeSantis leading U.S. Rep. and former Governor Charlie Crist 46%–43% in a prospective 2022 gubernatorial General Election matchup. But that lead was within the poll’s 3.7% margin of error.

Crist’s support comes from independents and young people. Crist led DeSantis among independent voters 44%–37% and among voters under 45 years old 55%–31%.

The margins were more favorable to DeSantis in a matchup with Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. DeSantis led Fried 50%–40%. In that hypothetical matchup independent voters leaned DeSantis’ way 54%–34%.

DeSantis’ approval rating appears to be on the upswing. The poll showed 52% of respondents approve of the job DeSantis is doing as Governor, compared to 43% who disapprove. That’s a marked increase from a poll conducted by St. Pete Polls Aug. 2-3 showing DeSantis with a 44% approval rating.

Among registered independents, 48% approve of DeSantis and 47% disapprove.

As for which Democratic challenger DeSantis is likely to face, the poll showed Crist held a 38%–27% advantage over Fried in the Democratic gubernatorial Primary.

The BUSR/Susquehanna Poll also asked registered voters about a prospective 2022 U.S. Senate General Election matchup between Sen. Marco Rubio and Congresswoman Val Demings. Rubio led Demings 50%–39%, but that’s not the whole story.

A St. Pete Polls survey conducted just this week, Aug. 16-17, showed Rubio leading Demings 48%–46%. The combined results could mean Demings is closing the gap.

In the BUSR/Susquehanna Poll, the two Senate candidates were neck and neck among independent voters, with Rubio barely leading Demings 42%–41%

Rubio’s lead over Demings in the BUSR/Susquehanna Poll came from a 60%–32% advantage among seniors and a 54%–38% lead among non-Cuban Hispanics.

Haley Brown

Haley Brown covers state government for FloridaPolitics.com. Previously, Haley covered the West Virginia Legislature and anchored weekend newscasts for WVVA in Bluefield, W.Va. Haley is a Florida native and a graduate of the University of Florida. You can reach her at [email protected]

  • Alex

    August 18, 2021 at 1:25 pm

    Taken before DeathsAnus backed off (because he can’t) on cutting the pay of School Superintendents for not helping him politically.

