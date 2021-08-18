New poll shows Ron DeSantis besting Democratic gubernatorial challengers

A telephone survey of 700 Florida voters found Gov. Ron DeSantis would win a gubernatorial election if held today in match-ups against both of his Democratic challengers.

The poll was conducted by BUSR/Susquehanna Polling and Research from Aug. 4-10.

Results showed DeSantis leading U.S. Rep. and former Governor Charlie Crist 46%–43% in a prospective 2022 gubernatorial General Election matchup. But that lead was within the poll’s 3.7% margin of error.

Crist’s support comes from independents and young people. Crist led DeSantis among independent voters 44%–37% and among voters under 45 years old 55%–31%.

The margins were more favorable to DeSantis in a matchup with Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. DeSantis led Fried 50%–40%. In that hypothetical matchup independent voters leaned DeSantis’ way 54%–34%.

DeSantis’ approval rating appears to be on the upswing. The poll showed 52% of respondents approve of the job DeSantis is doing as Governor, compared to 43% who disapprove. That’s a marked increase from a poll conducted by St. Pete Polls Aug. 2-3 showing DeSantis with a 44% approval rating.

Among registered independents, 48% approve of DeSantis and 47% disapprove.

As for which Democratic challenger DeSantis is likely to face, the poll showed Crist held a 38%–27% advantage over Fried in the Democratic gubernatorial Primary.

The BUSR/Susquehanna Poll also asked registered voters about a prospective 2022 U.S. Senate General Election matchup between Sen. Marco Rubio and Congresswoman Val Demings. Rubio led Demings 50%–39%, but that’s not the whole story.

A St. Pete Polls survey conducted just this week, Aug. 16-17, showed Rubio leading Demings 48%–46%. The combined results could mean Demings is closing the gap.

In the BUSR/Susquehanna Poll, the two Senate candidates were neck and neck among independent voters, with Rubio barely leading Demings 42%–41%

Rubio’s lead over Demings in the BUSR/Susquehanna Poll came from a 60%–32% advantage among seniors and a 54%–38% lead among non-Cuban Hispanics.