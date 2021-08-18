August 18, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Marco Rubio holds just a 2-point edge on Val Demings

Jacob OglesAugust 18, 20214min2

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Poll: Donald Trump could lose Florida to Joe Biden if election were held today

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.18.21

2022Headlines

Sean Shaw, allies pivot to 2024 on amendments aimed at improving voter access

demings vs. rubio
Swing voters remain tightly split.

Sen. Marco Rubio holds just a two-percentage-point edge over Democratic challenger Val Demings, according to a new survey released Wednesday morning.

The Senate remains the favorite for reelection, leading with 48% to Demings 46%, according to the latest numbers from St. Pete Polls. That leaves his lead within the poll’s 2.2% margin of error, and the two-term incumbent sits below a critical 50% support level.

The first major poll of the election cycle pegging Rubio and Demings head-to-head, the Florida Politics-commissioned survey was conducted Monday and Tuesday. Results include responses from 2,068 registered Florida voters, weighted based on demographics of active voters. St. Pete Polls results appear in polling indexes for major aggregators FiveThirtyEight and RealClearPolitics.

Demings, an Orlando Representative to Congress, filed in June to challenge Rubio in next year’s high-profile Senate race. While she faces other Democrats, her entry into the race largely cleared the primary of other major names.

The poll shows Rubio’s edge comes from holding the Republican base together better than his opponent. He wins over 82% of all Republicans surveyed and 15% of Democrats. Meanwhile, Demings holds the support of over 79% of Democrats and attracts support of under 14% of GOP voters.

Swing voters remain tightly split, with just over 46% backing Rubio and just under 46% going to Demings. More than 8% of those voters have yet to pick a favorite.

Of note, Demings if elected would be only the second woman to serve Florida in the Senate; Republican Paula Hawkins served one term but lost reelection in 1988. Yet Rubio holds a significant edge among female voters. Almost half of those surveyed back the incumbent’s reelection while only 44% support Demings.

On the other hand, the male Senator also loses his own demographic, with 48% of men favoring Demings and under 47% sticking with the incumbent.

The Cuban-American Rubio wins over 49% of the Hispanic vote to Demings’ 45%, a critical bloc in the swingy Sunshine State that often turns on the sentiments of South Florida’s culturally diverse voters.

Demings, who would be Florida’s first Black Senator, holds almost 80% of the support of Black voters to Rubio’s 15%. All other racial demographic groups favor the Republican.

Rubio last appeared on the ballot in 2016, when he defeated another Democratic Congressman, Patrick Murphy, with 52% of the vote.

Post Views: 83

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSean Shaw, allies pivot to 2024 on amendments aimed at improving voter access

nextSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.18.21

2 comments

  • Ed

    August 18, 2021 at 7:43 am

    The fact that Biden picked that idiot Kamala Harris over Demings doesn’t bode well for Val.

    Reply

  • Domino

    August 18, 2021 at 7:58 am

    Gillum by 5.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories