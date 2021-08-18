August 18, 2021
Lobbying compensation: Capitol Alliance Group reports another $400K quarter
Image via Capitol Alliance Group.

Drew Wilson

Capitolalliance
The duo could have earned as much as $500K last quarter.

The duo at Capitol Alliance Group broke $400,000 in earnings last quarter, according to newly filed compensation reports.

Lobbyists Jeff Sharkey and Taylor Patrick Biehl kept the client roster consistent during the April through June reporting period, serving mostly the same 60 clients they did in Q1.

Those contracts netted them an estimated $410,000 in Q2 revenues. The legislative lobbying report was the larger of the two, showing $230,000 in revenues. Sharkey and Biehl earned the balance lobbying the Governor, Cabinet and the rest of the executive branch.

Capitol Alliance Group’s portfolio includes some of the most talked about companies in science and technology.

Their earnings reports show SpaceX is still on board alongside other organizations with a similar prime directive, such as Redwire Space, a Jacksonville manufacturer focused on space infrastructure. They also rep Made In Space, which makes 3D printers suitable for use in zero-g.

Redwire recently acquired Made In Space and one of their printers had a seat on NASA’s recent resupply launch to the International Space Station. Known as the Redwire Regolith Print, the space-age tech can carve parts out of moon rock.

CAG also represents dozens of terrestrial clients.

The cannabis industry has a presence on their ledger by way of the Florida Hemp Association ($30,000), Medical Marijuana Business Association of Florida ($20,000), Sunshine Hemp ($10,000) and Americanna Laboratories ($5,000).

Sharkey and Biehl also represented a handful of local government interests, including the City of St. Petersburg and the Leon County Board of County Commissioners, both of which sent the firm $30,000 last quarter.

Florida lobbyists report the pay they receive from each client in ranges covering $10,000 increments. Florida Politics uses the middle number of each range to estimate quarterly earnings. Overall earnings are reported in broader ranges. CAG’s reports show the firm received between $100,000 and $250,000 for legislative lobbying work. Executive earnings were in the same range.

If their clients maxed out, the duo could have earned up to $500,000.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced an Aug. 14 deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering April 1 through June 30. Compensation reports for the third quarter of 2021 are due to the state on Nov. 14.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

