Personnel note: HCA North Florida picks Peter Lindquist for chief nursing exec

Dr. Peter Lindquist will take over as the chief nursing executive for HCA Healthcare’s North Florida Division on Sept. 7, the company announced Wednesday.

Lindquist, who holds a doctorate in nursing, heads to HCA North Florida from HCA’s MidAmerica Division, which includes 13 hospitals and numerous other facilities stretched across Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri.

As chief nursing exec, Lindquist will ensure nurses are delivering top notch care to patients in HCA North Florida’s 15 hospitals and other facilities. His role includes developing cross-functional collaboration among nursing teams across hospital departments, and implementing evidence-based, innovative practices that further clinical operational excellence.

“Dr. Lindquist is an exceptional leader who excels in advancing HCA Healthcare’s culture of caring and commitment to clinical excellence. We are very pleased to have him join our team,” said Richard Hammett, president of HCA Healthcare North Florida Division.

“Having served for more than a decade as both a leader in the field and in a nursing practice mentorship capacity, Dr. Lindquist brings a vital perspective and valuable experience that will greatly benefit our caregivers and those in our care.”

As the top nursing exec in the MidAmerica region, Lindquist oversaw 4,500 registered nurses, among other clinical and non-clinical staff serving an array of urban, suburban and rural communities. He also served on the HCA Healthcare Corporate Nursing Team providing mentorship to nursing executives across HCA Healthcare and executive leadership at facilities during critical times.

“It is a privilege to be joining the HCA Healthcare North Florida Division team. Ensuring our nurses have the support and resources necessary to provide the highest level of care for our patients is my top priority,” Lindquist said. “Although the pandemic has presented many challenges to our communities, it has also highlighted not only the vital importance, but the unmatched compassion and courage of our nurses.

“As Florida continues to experience another surge in COVID-19 positive cases, our clinical teams and those who support them have once again stepped up in significant ways to take care of our communities. Their response is awe inspiring and makes me very proud to be a part of HCA Healthcare.”

Before joining HCA, Lindquist lived in Ouanaminthe, Haiti where he helped to fully operationalize a 50 bed children’s hospital while supporting public hospitals in improving access to care for Haiti’s most vulnerable. He also spent 11 years working for Ascension Health, during which time he held numerous positions that took advantage of his skills in both nursing and leadership.

Lindquist earned his doctorate in nursing from the University of Alabama in Birmingham and the University of Alabama. He earned his bachelor’s in nursing degree and master’s in executive nursing administration from the University of South Alabama. He also holds an advanced nursing executive board certification and is a published researcher with a focus on frontline nursing leadership development.