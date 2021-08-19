Last Call for 8.19.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

The drawing for highly coveted liquor licenses is upon us.

The entry period for the 2021 Quota Beverage License Drawing opened this week and has a strict ending date of Sept. 29 at 5 p.m.

A lot of people want these licenses. The 2020 entry period garnered more than 23,600 entries for 62 licenses in 30 counties.

Quota alcoholic beverage licenses are distributed based on population size, so the opportunity to snag one only comes up when a county’s population shows a certain amount of growth. Florida Beverage Law only allows one license for every 7,500 residents within a county.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation’s (DBPR) Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco runs the alcohol licensing process. Each year, the DBPR analyzes population data for each of Florida’s 67 counties to determine which counties are eligible for more licenses and how many.

The 2021 drawing entry period will include 49 new quota beverage licenses available for issuance in 27 counties, including Alachua, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Dade, Duval, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Okaloosa, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Santa Rosa, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.

With a quota beverage license, the license holder can sell beer, wine and distilled spirits in packages or directly for consumption on and off the licensed premises, depending on the license series elected.

Winners are announced during a public drawing, the date of which has not been set. Drawn winners only win the right to apply for the license.

It costs $100 to enter the drawing.

Quote of the Day



“It’s a real honor and privilege for me to have earned the support of my colleagues in the Senate. Sen. Manny Diaz is a valued colleague and a friend who puts people above politics. We share a vision for the future of Florida, and we’ll work together in the years ahead to advance policies that are in the best interest of the state of Florida.” — Sen. Ben Albritton, after winning the 2024-26 Senate President race.

