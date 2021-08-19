Ben Albritton lines up support to be Florida Senate President in 2024

Sen. Ben Albritton will be the Senate President for the 2024-26 term, Florida Politics confirmed Thursday.

After an intense behind-the-scenes battle with Sen. Manny Diaz Jr., the Wauchula Republican secured the votes necessary to take over the gavel after Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, who is set to preside over the chamber for the 2023 and 2024 Legislative Sessions.

“It’s a real honor and privilege for me to have earned the support of my colleagues in the Senate. Senator Manny Diaz is a valued colleague and a friend, who puts people above politics. We share a vision for the future of Florida, and we’ll work together in the years ahead to advance policies that are in the best interest of the state of Florida,” Albritton told Florida Politics.

“We have two strong conservative leaders in our chamber — Senate President Wilton Simpson and Senator Kathleen Passidomo — and I’m going to do everything I can to support them, our priorities and our colleagues.”

Diaz, a Hialeah Republican, conceded the leadership race in a statement to Florida Politics on Thursday afternoon.

“I want to congratulate Senator Albritton and thank our colleagues for their support. We have tremendous work ahead and I am committed to doing what is right for Florida’s hardworking families. My top priority has always been to the people I serve back home, and I look forward to continuing that work with President Simpson, Senator Passidomo and our great Miami-Dade Delegation,” Diaz said.

The conciliatory conclusion comes after the leadership race had become increasingly public as both men competed to win from candidates likely to join them in the Senate next year.

On multiple occasions, Albritton and Diaz issued joint — or dueling, depending on one’s perspective — endorsements to leadership-backed Republicans, such as Rep. Collen Burton, a Republican running to succeed Senate Budget Chief Kelli Stargel in SD 22.

The possible tipping point in the race came when Simpson and Passidomo endorsed Rep. Clay Yarborough over Rep. Jason Fischer in what was then a competitive GOP Primary for SD 4. Fischer was thought to be a vote for Diaz. Yarborough was considered a vote for Albritton.

As Florida Politics noted earlier this month, Simpson and Passidomo likely endorsed Yarborough to ensure continuity of leadership in the Senate via an Albritton presidency.

For the past two years, Albritton and Diaz had been neck-and-neck in fundraising through their political committees — Advancing Florida Agriculture and Better Florida Education — and they had been shipping considerable sums to GOP candidates and the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Albritton’s account shows $450,000 funneled up to the GOP’s Senate campaign arm as of raised $2.25 million that serves as the GOP’s Senate campaign arm. Diaz had raised $2.2 million and put $200,000 into FRSCC.