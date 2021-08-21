Shevrin Jones to host #WeThePeopleUniversity event

Sen. Shevrin Jones will host a #WeThePeople University seminar Saturday morning, joined by several elected and civic leaders.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and will go till noon, and will take place in Miami Gardens at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreation Complex, 3000 NW 199th St.

The #WeThePeople University is an interactive community seminar series for local residents interested in learning more about the legislative process and importance of civic engagement.

In addition to Jones, event will feature Reps. Felicia Robinson and Christopher Benjamin, City of Miami Gardens Councilwoman Linda Julien, Coral Springs Commissioner Nancy Metayer and attorney Yolanda C. Jackson.

Attendees may select sessions on a variety of topics ranging from bill writing, appropriations requests/state funding and how to run for office.