Rick Scott wonders if Joe Biden is ‘healthy and strong enough to lead’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott continued to pillory the President Sunday morning, casting aspersions yet again on Joe Biden‘s mental state and competence.

“I hope he’s healthy and strong enough to lead,” Scott told the hosts of Fox and Friends Weekend, reacting to scenes of departures of Americans and Afghans boarding flights out of Taliban-controlled Kabul.

Scott, “disgusted” by the chaotic exit from the 20 year military commitment, went on to say Biden had “no plan” and was “not acting in America’s best interest.”

“I’m really worried about if he’s OK, if he can do this job,” Scott said.

The questioning did not hearken back explicitly to Scott’s call to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Biden from office, a move that would install Vice President Kamala Harris. But the messaging continues Scott’s trend of contending Biden is too diminished to fill the role of the Presidency.

Florida’s junior Senator continued his scathing criticism of President Joe Biden Thursday.

“Incompetent. Unhinged. Incoherent. Unfit,” tweeted Scott, in a four-word excoriation of Biden’s performance in an interview with ABC the night before, where the President defended an exit that looked ignominious on television.

Scott followed up the Twitter blast with a radio hit on New Hampshire’s WTSN, in which urged again the removal of Biden under the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, urging a serious conversation about whether Biden can “discharge the duties of the Presidency.”

Scott first made that call Monday on Twitter.

“After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?” he wrote.

Thus far, the concept is not getting traction.

Scott was asked if he was serious during an appearance on Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show, and he said he was, calling the question of removal a “fair and serious question we have to confront.”

“We’ve got to get someone in there that’s doing their job,” Scott said, describing Biden as “out to lunch.”

Sen. Marco Rubio likewise pooh-poohed the proposal from his Florida colleague.

“Yeah, I don’t foresee that happening,” Rubio told Florida Politics last week.

A lack of viability notwithstanding, the proposal offers a peg for bookers. As Biden seems to flail, it offers a risk-free talking point for partisan audiences.