August 16, 2021
Rick Scott poses ‘serious question’ of Joe Biden removal from office after Afghanistan crisis
Rick Scott floats the end of the Biden era.

A.G. Gancarski

Rick-Scott-Bill-Nelson-Florida-Senate-race-tests-value-of-campaign-cash
Kamala Harris would become President, in the unlikely event this happens.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott suggested Monday that Joe Biden may not be able to fulfill the duties of his office.

The Senator Tweeted a suggestion that the 25th Amendment may be invoked due to the President’s inaction in the wake of the Taliban toppling the American client government in Kabul this weekend.

Biden plans to address the American people later Monday. But for Scott, the President’s words are too little too late, as he calls for Biden to leave the White House.

“After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?”

Invoking the 25th Amendment would make Vice President Kamala Harris President. The Senator has criticized Harris as well, including attempting to delegitimize her position by asking “what has she ever accomplished” during a Fox News hit earlier this year.

Scott has questioned Biden’s ability and acuity before, including during the 2020 campaign where the Senator was an advocate for Donald Trump‘s re-election. The Senator likened Biden’s favored position with the press to that of the man he bested in the 2018 General Election.

“You’ve got to be on your game every day,” Scott chided. “The media’s all in.”

Scott compared the treatment of Trump to his perspective on how media treated him when challenging former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, who Scott’s campaign contended was too old, ineffectual, and out of touch to remain in Washington.

“Look at the standard, it’s so different,” Scott said, framing a revisionist history that “Nelson would do a gaffe every time he did an interview so he’d stay home.”

Scott also offered bruising criticisms of Biden on radio Monday, telling a Wisconsin audience that Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal and his messaging thereof highlighted a “do-nothing” presidency.

“He’s on vacation,” Scott groused. “He’s been on vacation for six months!”

Scott isn’t the only Senator from Florida blasting Biden. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio offered his own Twitter tirade, though it stopped short of suggesting the 25th Amendment mechanism.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

  • Tojo

    August 16, 2021 at 12:33 pm

    Rick Scott, a loudmouth seditious, buffoon, says whaaaaaatt??

  • Andy

    August 16, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    This is the same guy who voted against the cares act, destroyed the unemployment system in Florida. Now he cared about what’s going on in Afghanistan we’re we as taxpayers have spent billions over the last 20 years and what to we get out of it? Obama whacked bin laden in Pakistan .So why would stay there. Trump wanted out didn’t hear Rick piping up then. All these politicians suck!!

  • Tom Palmer

    August 16, 2021 at 12:40 pm

    Why are his rantings even news?

