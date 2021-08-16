Rick Scott poses ‘serious question’ of Joe Biden removal from office after Afghanistan crisis

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott suggested Monday that Joe Biden may not be able to fulfill the duties of his office.

The Senator Tweeted a suggestion that the 25th Amendment may be invoked due to the President’s inaction in the wake of the Taliban toppling the American client government in Kabul this weekend.

Biden plans to address the American people later Monday. But for Scott, the President’s words are too little too late, as he calls for Biden to leave the White House.

“After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?”

Invoking the 25th Amendment would make Vice President Kamala Harris President. The Senator has criticized Harris as well, including attempting to delegitimize her position by asking “what has she ever accomplished” during a Fox News hit earlier this year.

Scott has questioned Biden’s ability and acuity before, including during the 2020 campaign where the Senator was an advocate for Donald Trump‘s re-election. The Senator likened Biden’s favored position with the press to that of the man he bested in the 2018 General Election.

“You’ve got to be on your game every day,” Scott chided. “The media’s all in.”

Scott compared the treatment of Trump to his perspective on how media treated him when challenging former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, who Scott’s campaign contended was too old, ineffectual, and out of touch to remain in Washington.

“Look at the standard, it’s so different,” Scott said, framing a revisionist history that “Nelson would do a gaffe every time he did an interview so he’d stay home.”

Scott also offered bruising criticisms of Biden on radio Monday, telling a Wisconsin audience that Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal and his messaging thereof highlighted a “do-nothing” presidency.

“He’s on vacation,” Scott groused. “He’s been on vacation for six months!”

Scott isn’t the only Senator from Florida blasting Biden. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio offered his own Twitter tirade, though it stopped short of suggesting the 25th Amendment mechanism.