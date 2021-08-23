August 23, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Andrew Dolberg joins MDW Communications

Drew WilsonAugust 23, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Nikki Fried announces promotions, new hire at FDACS

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.23.21

FederalGaetzgateHeadlines

Matt Gaetz elopes to California, marries girlfriend

Dolberg Headshot ART
Dolberg will be MDW's director of strategic initiatives.

Political marketing firm MDW Communications announced Monday that Andrew Dolberg will be joining their team as director of strategic initiatives.

Dolberg was the Florida Jewish vote director for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and most recently served as the director of outreach for U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

“Andrew is an incredible talent,” said Michael Worley, the president and founder of MDW communications. “We’re thrilled to have him joining our team.”

Before working as a political operative, Dolberg started an education resources company called Champion Briefs, focused on improving speech and debate education for high school students.

Outside of his professional work, he serves as a board member for the Voter Participation Project, as the vice chair of the City of Plantation’s Education Advisory Board, and as programs director for the Broward Jewish Democratic Caucus.

In 2019, Dolberg was named a Rising Star of Florida Politics by FloridaPolitics.com and INFLUENCE Magazine.

MDW is one of the top digital and direct mail firms for democratic candidates and causes in Florida. It has won 25 national awards for excellence in political communications, including five Reed Awards from “Campaigns & Elections” earlier this year.

The accolades included two awards for “Best Website,” one for Sheriﬀ John Mina and the other for former State Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez; two awards for direct mail, one for Cooper City Commissioner Ryan Shrouder and the other for a mailer from the 2020 Miami-Dade County Commission District 5 race; and one award for email fundraising for Daniella Levine Cava’s successful campaign for Miami-Dade Mayor.

The firm also picked up a half-dozen Pollie Awards from the American Association of Political Consultants this year.

Based in Fort Lauderdale, MDW has advised over 150 successful political campaigns since 2014, including many of Florida’s toughest races last year.

Post Views: 45

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.23.21

nextPersonnel note: Nikki Fried announces promotions, new hire at FDACS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories