Personnel note: Andrew Dolberg joins MDW Communications

Political marketing firm MDW Communications announced Monday that Andrew Dolberg will be joining their team as director of strategic initiatives.

Dolberg was the Florida Jewish vote director for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and most recently served as the director of outreach for U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

“Andrew is an incredible talent,” said Michael Worley, the president and founder of MDW communications. “We’re thrilled to have him joining our team.”

Before working as a political operative, Dolberg started an education resources company called Champion Briefs, focused on improving speech and debate education for high school students.

Outside of his professional work, he serves as a board member for the Voter Participation Project, as the vice chair of the City of Plantation’s Education Advisory Board, and as programs director for the Broward Jewish Democratic Caucus.

In 2019, Dolberg was named a Rising Star of Florida Politics by FloridaPolitics.com and INFLUENCE Magazine.

MDW is one of the top digital and direct mail firms for democratic candidates and causes in Florida. It has won 25 national awards for excellence in political communications, including five Reed Awards from “Campaigns & Elections” earlier this year.

The accolades included two awards for “Best Website,” one for Sheriﬀ John Mina and the other for former State Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez; two awards for direct mail, one for Cooper City Commissioner Ryan Shrouder and the other for a mailer from the 2020 Miami-Dade County Commission District 5 race; and one award for email fundraising for Daniella Levine Cava’s successful campaign for Miami-Dade Mayor.

The firm also picked up a half-dozen Pollie Awards from the American Association of Political Consultants this year.

Based in Fort Lauderdale, MDW has advised over 150 successful political campaigns since 2014, including many of Florida’s toughest races last year.