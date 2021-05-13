May 13, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

MDW Communications snags five Reed Awards for campaign work

Drew WilsonMay 13, 20212min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

Conflict of interest questions raised in FSU search

Coronavirus in FloridaHeadlines

FSU faces lawsuit over campus closure

Influence

Motorola Solutions urges Gov. DeSantis to veto no-bid SLERS contract

michael worley ART
MDW won awards for campaign websites, direct mail ads and fundraising emails.

Political marketing firm MDW Communications picked up five Reed Awards from Campaigns & Elections, the leading publication for the political campaign industry.

The accolades included two awards for “Best Website,” one for Sheriﬀ John Mina and the other for former State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez; two awards for direct mail, one for Cooper City Commissioner Ryan Shrouder and the other for a mailer from the 2020 Miami-Dade County Commission District 5 race; and one award for email fundraising for Daniella Levine Cava’s successful campaign for Miami-Dade Mayor.

MDW Communications’ showing in the Reed Awards comes shortly after the firm picked up a half-dozen Pollie Awards from the American Association of Political Consultants.

They netted the Pollies for their web and direct mail work for Virginia U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins.

“We are honored to have received eleven national awards for our work during the 2020 cycle,” MDW President and founder Michael Worley said. “These victories represent a year of incredible creativity, exceptionally hard work, and unwavering passion for progressive politics showcased by the individual members of our team. These awards belong to them.”

Among the MDW staﬀ who won awards included Senior Director Landon St. Gordon, Director of Web Development Aaron Monse, and Director of Digital Strategy Martin Page.

Since the ﬁrm began competing in 2016, it has won 25 national awards, including the coveted “Mail Piece of the Year” award, presented by the United States Postal Service in 2016 for MDW’s work in the previous year’s Miami District 2 municipal election.

Post Views: 118

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPandemic fraud bill lands on Governor's desk

nextCompany: Ex-Donald Trump lawyer raiding nonprofit for personal use

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Drew Dixon, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

    Categories
    The many sides of the Seminole Compact
    This is default text for notification bar
    Learn more