MDW Communications snags five Reed Awards for campaign work

Political marketing firm MDW Communications picked up five Reed Awards from Campaigns & Elections, the leading publication for the political campaign industry.

The accolades included two awards for “Best Website,” one for Sheriﬀ John Mina and the other for former State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez; two awards for direct mail, one for Cooper City Commissioner Ryan Shrouder and the other for a mailer from the 2020 Miami-Dade County Commission District 5 race; and one award for email fundraising for Daniella Levine Cava’s successful campaign for Miami-Dade Mayor.

MDW Communications’ showing in the Reed Awards comes shortly after the firm picked up a half-dozen Pollie Awards from the American Association of Political Consultants.

They netted the Pollies for their web and direct mail work for Virginia U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin and Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins.

“We are honored to have received eleven national awards for our work during the 2020 cycle,” MDW President and founder Michael Worley said. “These victories represent a year of incredible creativity, exceptionally hard work, and unwavering passion for progressive politics showcased by the individual members of our team. These awards belong to them.”

Among the MDW staﬀ who won awards included Senior Director Landon St. Gordon, Director of Web Development Aaron Monse, and Director of Digital Strategy Martin Page.

Since the ﬁrm began competing in 2016, it has won 25 national awards, including the coveted “Mail Piece of the Year” award, presented by the United States Postal Service in 2016 for MDW’s work in the previous year’s Miami District 2 municipal election.