Personnel note: Nikki Fried announces promotions, new hire at FDACS

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Monday announced two promotions and a new hire in the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ communications office.

“Communicating accurately and building innovative partnerships are crucial given the challenges facing our state, from the ongoing pandemic, to unfair foreign agricultural trade, to worsening climate change. I’m excited to announce the promotion and appointment of three incredibly talented professionals to manage these important responsibilities,” Fried said.

Franco Ripple, who had been serving as FDACS communications director, has been promoted to director of strategic initiatives, filling the role vacated by Shahra Lambert, who recently joined the Biden Administration at NASA.

He previously served as Vice President of CATECOMM, a statewide public relations firm. He has also served as an adviser to numerous gubernatorial, congressional, and statewide campaigns, as a White House advance staffer for then-Vice President Biden, and most recently as North Florida Director on the Biden-Harris presidential campaign.

“Franco’s experience and dedication has helped our department reach millions of Floridians during times of crisis, and he will effectively manage our strategic goals and innovation agenda,” Fried said.

As director of strategic initiatives, Ripple will continue to advise on communications while managing strategic goals, partnerships, and innovation for FDACS.

Fried also elevated Erin Moffet from director of federal affairs to director of strategic communications and federal affairs, where she will continue to oversee the federal affairs team while managing the FDACS Office of Communications.

“Erin has been a tremendous advocate for Florida’s $142 billion agriculture industry and our department’s priorities before Congress, the White House, and federal agencies, and her communications expertise will help continue driving that success,” Fried said.

Moffet has worked in the department since March 2019, first as deputy director of federal affairs. She previously spent nine years working in Washington for members of the Florida delegation, including former U.S. Reps. Alcee L. Hastings, Lois Frankel, Patrick Murphy and Charlie Crist.

Caroline Stonecipher is a new addition to the department. She was appointed as deputy director of communications, joining the department after serving as press secretary for U.S. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan. She has also served as press secretary for former U.S. Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, and as deputy press secretary for former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

“Caroline’s communications skill gained in serving three U.S. Senators will help further promote our timely messaging to the people. I have full confidence in these fantastic members of our FDACS family to deliver results for Florida’s farmers, families, and consumers,” Fried said.

In her new role, she will serve as a spokesperson and assist in day-to-day communications functions of the department.

Ripple and Moffet began their new roles in July, and Stonecipher joined the department in early August.