August 23, 2021
Another poll shows Ron DeSantis’s favorability rating underwater
Ron DeSantis at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Image via Scott Powers.

Jacob OglesAugust 23, 20215min1

Ron DeSantis
The survey shows he'd lose to Charlie Crist (or Nikki Fried).

Another polling outfit shows Gov. Ron DeSantis’ favorability ratings underwater as Florida endures another surge in COVID-19 infections.

The Political Matrix/The Listener Group survey results also show DeSantis trailing either Democrat Charlie Crist or Nikki Fried in a potential matchup for Governor. But the Pensacola-based pollster delivered better news for Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in his own reelection bid.

Asked to rate DeSantis’ handling of the pandemic, almost 54% of voters have an unfavorable or very unfavorable view of the Governor’s performance, including nearly 34% with a very unfavorable view. By comparison, just 43% gave a favorable response of any sort, with 27% rating DeSantis’ leadership as very favorable.

Crist, a Democratic Congressman and former Republican Governor running for his old job, leads 57% to DeSantis’ 43% in a head-to-head matchup. The pollsters report a 3.1% margin of error.

DeSantis would hold up better against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the other major Democrat running for Governor, but is still losing. She leads with 54% to DeSantis’ 46%, still just outside the margin of error.

The results seem all the more startling considering the same pollster in June showed DeSantis with a double-digit lead over either Democratic challenger.

A close look at the numbers shows DeSantis still holds the support of 66% of Republicans, but Democrats are increasingly energized against him, with 66% of them giving him a poor grade.

Just over half of independents give DeSantis a favorable rating, and a majority of no-party voters favor him over Crist and Fried.

But the Governor suffers in the poll thanks to Democrats becoming increasingly energized against him. Nearly 90% of Democrats say they would pick Crist over DeSantis, and 83% say the same in a Fried DeSantis head-to-head, but the Governor’s support among Republicans, when faced with either opponent, sits around 75%.

Of note, the same poll shows Sen. Marco Rubio winning his race against likely Democratic nominee Val Demings, the most prominent Democrat challenging him.

In a head-to-head with the Orlando Congresswoman, Rubio leads 55% to Demings’ 45%. Of note, the poll shows the Senator leading among Republicans, independents and Democrats.

One comment

  • Impeach Biden

    August 23, 2021 at 8:43 am

    Of course Democrats are energized against DeSantis. These are the same people that gave us Dumb and Dumber (Biden & Harris).

    Reply

