Another poll shows Ron DeSantis’s favorability rating underwater

Another polling outfit shows Gov. Ron DeSantis’ favorability ratings underwater as Florida endures another surge in COVID-19 infections.

The Political Matrix/The Listener Group survey results also show DeSantis trailing either Democrat Charlie Crist or Nikki Fried in a potential matchup for Governor. But the Pensacola-based pollster delivered better news for Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio in his own reelection bid.

Asked to rate DeSantis’ handling of the pandemic, almost 54% of voters have an unfavorable or very unfavorable view of the Governor’s performance, including nearly 34% with a very unfavorable view. By comparison, just 43% gave a favorable response of any sort, with 27% rating DeSantis’ leadership as very favorable.

Crist, a Democratic Congressman and former Republican Governor running for his old job, leads 57% to DeSantis’ 43% in a head-to-head matchup. The pollsters report a 3.1% margin of error.

DeSantis would hold up better against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the other major Democrat running for Governor, but is still losing. She leads with 54% to DeSantis’ 46%, still just outside the margin of error.

The results seem all the more startling considering the same pollster in June showed DeSantis with a double-digit lead over either Democratic challenger.

A close look at the numbers shows DeSantis still holds the support of 66% of Republicans, but Democrats are increasingly energized against him, with 66% of them giving him a poor grade.

Just over half of independents give DeSantis a favorable rating, and a majority of no-party voters favor him over Crist and Fried.

But the Governor suffers in the poll thanks to Democrats becoming increasingly energized against him. Nearly 90% of Democrats say they would pick Crist over DeSantis, and 83% say the same in a Fried DeSantis head-to-head, but the Governor’s support among Republicans, when faced with either opponent, sits around 75%.

Of note, the same poll shows Sen. Marco Rubio winning his race against likely Democratic nominee Val Demings, the most prominent Democrat challenging him.

In a head-to-head with the Orlando Congresswoman, Rubio leads 55% to Demings’ 45%. Of note, the poll shows the Senator leading among Republicans, independents and Democrats.